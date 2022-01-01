Go
Aslan Brewing Co.

Aslan Seattle is open everyday from 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM, offering curbside beer pickup! Order online and your order will be ready for pickup in five minutes. If you wish to use a gift card, please call us at (360) 393-4106!

401 N 36th St. STE B

Popular Items

Six Pack Mixed$16.00
Create your own ~*~mixed sixer~*~ from any of the beers that we've currently got!
Six Pack Batch 15$14.00
6.7% A hazy, juicy IPA hopped heavily with Citra, El Dorado, and Mosaic
Six Pack Ginger Rye$14.00
5.2% Cocktail inspired rye pale ale brewed with fresh ginger and limes
Six Pack Cervisia$14.00
5.0% Bright and refreshing, with flavors of honeydew, blueberries, and lemon zest
Flat Dawn Patrol (24 Cans)$50.00
5.5% A tropical pale ale hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado, and Chinook
Six Pack Cosmic Dreams$14.00
6.0% A Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices.
Six Pack Hop Water$7.00
0.0% sparkling water infused with cascade and chinook hops
Six Pack Sabro Squeeze$17.00
6.8% Fresh tangerine and tropical flavors, brewed exclusively with Sabro hops.
Beer and Cheese pairing class$40.00
Location

401 N 36th St. STE B

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
