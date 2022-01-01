Go
Aslan Brewing Co. - Depot

Home to Aslan Brewing Company's Barrel Program, the Aslan Depot is the best place to grab a beer in Bellingham!

1322 N State St.

Popular Items

Flat (24 Cans) Dawn Patrol$38.00
Six pack Captain Planet$16.00
Captain Planet - IPA
7.2% ABV // 60 IBU // 14.8 P
medium body / fruity and piney / medium bitterness
A classic west coast IPA with a tropical twist! This year's Captain Planet features Centennial and Sabro hops — pine and citrus meet subtle notes of coconut and pineapple, backed by a grain bill featuring imported Pilsener malt.
Hops: Centennial, Sabro
Malt: 2 Row Pale, C40, Munich, Pilsener
Six Pack Hazy Pale$14.00
Hazy Pale Ale - pFriem Collaboration
5.0% ABV // 35 IBU // 11.3 P
medium body + watermelon + soft
A hoppy, hazy crusher of a Pale Ale - brewed with our friends at pFriem. Double dry-hopped with Sabro, a new hop in the organic world this year, along with Huell Melon, and Chinook. Strongly reminiscent of watermelon mint salad, with faint coconut and vanilla in the finish. Smooth, and infinitely crushable.
Hops: Chinook, Huell Melon, Sabro
Malt: Maris Otter, Oats
Six Pack Coastal Pils
Coastal Pils (German Style Pilsner)
4.8% ABV // 40 IBU // 1.046 OG
LIGHT BODY + ZESTY BITTERNESS + CRISP
Brewed in similar fashion to the northern German style pilsner, we named this beer Coastal Pils as a nod to Germany’s coastal region where notable examples exist. Not to be confused with a Bavarian Pilsner, this style has a more pronounced zest and citrus-like bitterness. While not German, we prefer the flavor of Czech Saaz hops, which were used at a rate of 1 lb per barrel to create the distinct hoppy flavor. This lager is fully attenuated, hoppy with a refreshing mineral finish.
HOPS:
Premiant, Saaz
MALT:
Pilsner
Mosaic Six Pack$16.00
Mosaic IPA
7.2% ABV // 40 IBU // 14 P
medium body + resiny + juicy
A two grain IPA made with barley grown in southern Oregon, flaked oats, and the ever-pungent Mosaic hop sourced from Yakima, Washington. A wonderfully balanced body, copious hop resin, and a silky mouthfeel all emulate fresh-squeezed juice.
Hops: Mosaic
Malt: 2 Row Pale, Oats
12oz Lost Giants Dry$2.50
Six Pack Batch 15$10.00
Batch 15 (IPA)
6.7% ABV // 70 IBU // 1.060 OG
medium body + bright citrus + unfiltered
This hazy, juicy IPA is hopped heavily with Citra and Simcoe, then paired with choice American wheat and two-row barley. Intentionally unfiltered to spotlight the rawness of organic hops, this IPA is less bitter but more flavorful and balanced than most West Coast versions.
Hops: Bravo, Citra, Chinook, Simcoe
Malt: 2-Row Pale, Oats, Wheat
Flat (24 cans) Batch 15$38.00
Six Pack Classic$9.00
Classic Light Lager
4.0% ABV // 8 IBU // 1.036 OG
light body + malt forward + crisp
This is your classic, easy drinking light lager beer — light in flavor, alcohol, and calories. While it may be an American macro brewery standard, it’s better when brewed in small batches without corn and rice. Pours a pale straw color with a rocky white head. For a throwback to simpler times and a taste of nostalgia, reach for a Classic Light Lager!
Hops: Strisselspalt, Hersbrucker
Malt: Pilsner
Six Pack Dawn Patrol$10.00
Dawn Patrol (Pacific Ale)
5.5% ABV // 10 IBU // 1.050 OG
medium body + pineapple & mango notes + refreshing
This beer is mild yet complex in its delivery. The hop presence is noticed by subtle flavors of pineapples that meld beautifully with the slightly spicy and minty character derived from the use of Rye malt. A somewhat recently pioneered style, this Pacific Ale is delivered unfiltered to accentuate its fresh farm to glass, unprocessed, organic qualities.
Hops: Cascade, Chinook, El Dorado, Palisade
Malt: 2-Row Pale, Carahell, Munich

Location

1322 N State St.

Bellingham WA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
