Aslan Brewing Co. - Depot

Coastal Pils (German Style Pilsner)

4.8% ABV // 40 IBU // 1.046 OG

LIGHT BODY + ZESTY BITTERNESS + CRISP

Brewed in similar fashion to the northern German style pilsner, we named this beer Coastal Pils as a nod to Germany’s coastal region where notable examples exist. Not to be confused with a Bavarian Pilsner, this style has a more pronounced zest and citrus-like bitterness. While not German, we prefer the flavor of Czech Saaz hops, which were used at a rate of 1 lb per barrel to create the distinct hoppy flavor. This lager is fully attenuated, hoppy with a refreshing mineral finish.

HOPS:

Premiant, Saaz

MALT:

Pilsner

