Aslan Brewing Co. - Depot
Home to Aslan Brewing Company's Barrel Program, the Aslan Depot is the best place to grab a beer in Bellingham!
1322 N State St.
Popular Items
Location
1322 N State St.
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Quantum Leaf
There's something for everyone!
Mount Bakery - Downtown
Waste Not Thy Flour
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
SconeGrown
Treat yourself!