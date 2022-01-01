Go
Aslin Beer Company

Taproom Hours:
M-Th • 11-10pm
F-Sat • 11-11pm
Sun • 11-8pm
Come in and enjoy!

767 Elden Street

Popular Items

Too Much Hops • IPA •$16.00
Too Much Hops, our collaboration with Charles Towne Fermentory drops today!
This one’s a juice bomb, thanks to Nectaron, Wai'iti & El Dorado hops.
Full of stone fruit and tropical notes, it’ll take you oceanside.
5.5%
$16//4pk
Pink Starfish • IPA •$16.00
IPA w/ Citra, Galaxy & Strata
Hankering for Hands • SOUR •$16.00
Releasing today is Hankering for Hands! A throwback to Llamas in Hats. A Sour Ale brewed with basil, raspberry, blackberry, a hint of vanilla, & milk sugar. We are super stoked on this smooth, fruity brew that satisfies all your flavor cravings and then some.
Baby Shark • IPA •$13.00
A heavy dry-hopped diet of Citra gives the Baby Shark ripe flavors of grapefruit, peaches, & soft mango, & makes it's habitat in a sea of hazy orange clementine.
Double Blue Starfish • DIPA •$20.00
Releasing this week Double Blue Starfish! Double Indian Pale Ale
8.3% ABV
Dry Hopped with Citra, Galaxy and Sabro
Orange Starfish • IPA •$16.00
Orange Starfish has returned! This easy drinking IPA is hopped with Galaxy & Citra. With a fruit-packed aroma & flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit, it’s one of our classic favorites!
The juicy smoothness is guaranteed to win you over.
Grab this & all of our new releases at our ALX & Herndon taprooms this weekend!
5.7% ABV
$16//4pack
Triple Orange Starfish • TIPA •$23.00
Triple Orange Starfish, the 3rd in our Citra and Galaxy dry-hopped series. Packed with ripe pineapple, juicy citrus and a hint of pine, this triple is dangerously easy to drink and one of our favorites!
12% ABV
$23//4pack
Master Of Oranges • DIPA •$20.00
Master of Oranges is a hybrid between our two heavy hitters, Master of Karate & Double Orange Starfish. This DIPA pours with a satisfying haze that lets you know it’s going to be smooth as hell & delivers a juicy, tropical fruit fest straight to your tongue. It won’t count as your daily serving of fruit but it’s guaranteed to improve your Wednesday.
West Coast Baby Shark • IPA •$13.00
A West Coast spin on the favorite, Baby Shark drops today! This one is a showcase of Citra, bringing out all it’s juicy, fruity qualities to the max. A hazy orange clementine color let’s you know it’s about to be a fruit-forward IPA. We get flavors of grapefruit, stone fruit & soft mango notes that make for a smooth, thirst-quenching pint full.
5.5% ABV
$13//4pack
Master of Karate • DIPA •$20.00
Bruce Lee. Chuck Norris. Dayman. Sensei John Kreese. We know them, we love them. This DIPA shows no mercy with a juicy roundhouse of mango, pineapple, passionfruit, pine & berry. Dry-hopped with Mosaic, Galaxy & Amarillo, it’ll chop & drop your senses into submission.
8.4% ABV
$20//4-Pack
Location

767 Elden Street

Herndon VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
