Aslin Beer Company

Taproom Hours
M-Th • 11-10pm
F-Sat • 11-11pm
Sun • 11-8pm
Come in & enjoy!

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

847 S Pickett St • $$

Avg 4.4 (256 reviews)

Popular Items

Pink Starfish • IPA • 4-pack$16.00
This new member of the starfish series has the beloved Citra and Galaxy combo but this time we threw Strata in there ‘cause we were feelin’ it.
The result is a burst of passionfruit, guava and big tropical notes with a piney, dank, satisfying finish.
5.7% ABV
Volcano Sauce • SOUR ALE • 4-pack$16.00
A fruity favorite, Volcano Sauce is back! Each sip of this smooth, satisfying sour ale is packed with blueberry & blackberry. Milk sugar & vanilla bring in bursts of creamsicle smoothness. Enjoy this tart, crisp classic while it lasts!
West Coast Baby Shark • IPA • 4-pack$13.00
A west coast twist on one of our favorite IPAs! Brewed with Citra hops for the same great flavor, just with less haze.
5.5%
A Small Town In Ontario • IPA • 4-pack$13.00
This OG Aslin IPA was generously hopped with Simcoe, Mosaic & Citra, giving notes of citrus, berry, apricot, pine & a light bitterness.
6% ABV
6% ABV
Triple Orange Starfish • TIPA • 4-pack$23.00
Triple Orange Starfish, the 3rd in our Citra and Galaxy dry-hopped series. Packed with ripe pineapple, juicy citrus and a hint of pine, this triple is dangerously easy to drink and one of our favorites! • 12% ABV
Master of Oranges • DIPA • 4-pack$20.00
Master of Oranges is the master of citrus. An epic union of Master of Karate & Double Orange Starfish has brought forth a DIPA with mesmerizing layers of juicy orange, sweet tropical fruit, & refreshing citrus. An epic dry-hop of Galaxy, Mosaic, Citra & Amarillo introduced in this hazy brew give it a delicious candied orange flavor. 🍊
8.4%
Orange Starfish • IPA • 4-pack$16.00
Our easy drinking IPA hopped with Galaxy & Citra. Fruit-packed aroma with flavors of citrus, orange, pineapple, & grapefruit, this is one of our favorites! With a juiciness and smoothness that is guaranteed to win you over.
.
5.7% ABV
Hankering for Hands • SOUR ALE • 4-pack$16.00
A Sour Ale brewed with basil, raspberry, blackberry, a hint of vanilla, & milk sugar. We are super stoked on this smooth, fruity brew that satisfies all your flavor cravings and then some.
6%
Double Blue Starfish • DIPA • 4-pack$20.00
Another starfish joins the ranks! Double Blue Starfish is hopped with Citra, Galaxy and Sabro giving it distinct tropical and stone fruit notes with just a hint of bitterness.
8.3% ABV
Too Much Hops • IPA • 4-pack$16.00
Too Much Hops a juice bomb, thanks to Nectaron, Wai'iti & El Dorado hops.
Full of stone fruit and tropical notes, it’ll take you oceanside. A collab with Charles Towne Fermentory!
5.5%
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

847 S Pickett St

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
