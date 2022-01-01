Aspen restaurants you'll love
Aspen's top cuisines
Must-try Aspen restaurants
More about Bear Den Aspen
Bear Den Aspen
301 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen
|Popular items
|Bomboloni
homemade Italian donuts
|Croissants
fresh croissants made from scratch daily
|French Onion Soup
|$18.00
mushroom broth, caramelized onions & gratinee gruyere cheese
More about Pepperjack's Café
Pepperjack's Café
610 S West End St, Aspen
|Popular items
|BYO Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Cheese Pizza or add toppings for $2 each.
|Castle Ridge Caesar
|$12.00
crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing $12
add choice of chicken or salmon $6
|Aspen Classic Breakfast
|$14.00
two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of bacon, chorizo or sausage, choice of gluten free, sourdough, wheat or white toast
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
316 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$18.00
Baby Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Bacon, Shaved Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
|Lulu's Kale
|$19.00
Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil, Parmesan
|Caesar
|$18.00
Crispy Brussels Leaves, Tomato Jam,
Lemon Oil, Worcestershire
More about Spring Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Popular items
|Sweet Potato Burger
|$16.95
homemade burger white beans, sweet potatoe, onion, garlic, parsely, spices. Topped with chipotle coleslaw, red onion, avocado, served with coleslaw and chipotle sauce.
|Highlands Bowl
|$18.95
choice of brown rice/ quinoa; choice of tofu/tempeh. Served with steamed veggie and choice of dressing peanut, tahini, ginger tamari, pico de gallo.
|Superfood Salad
|$19.00
kale, fennel, carrots, celery, zuchinni, red cabbage, tossed with creamy parsley dressing.
More about French Alpine Bistro
FONDUE • CREPES
French Alpine Bistro
400 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$18.00
buckwheat crêpe from Brittany, melted Gruyère & Swiss Emmentaler, jambon de Paris, w/ over-easy fried egg (gluten-free)
|Kaiser-Schnitzel Caesar Salad
|$38.00
tender gluten-free breaded pork loin, crispy romaine lettuce w/ Chef Eric's signature Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan & lemon (gluten-free)
|Umami Bistro Burger
|$32.00
fresh ground chuck, Alpine cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli & cornichon relish in a toasted brioche bun
More about The Monarch
The Monarch
411 S Monarch St, Aspen
|Popular items
|FRENCH ONION SOUP
|$18.00
gruyère, crostini
|SAUTEED SPINACH
|$13.00
sliced shallot, crispy garlic
|JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE
|$18.00
shaved fresh
More about Highlands Alehouse
PIZZA
Highlands Alehouse
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen
|Popular items
|House
|$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber
|Colorado Angus Burger
|$21.00
Locally butchered fresh steak blend – served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
|Asian Rice Bowl
|$18.00
Jasmine rice, market vegetables, crispy shallots, ginger-soy sauce
More about Paradise Bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Paradise Bakery
320 S Galena St, Aspen
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.60
Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or ham or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!
|Latte
|$4.57
Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam
|Bagel
|$3.25
Freshly made bagels available in a variety of flavors. Choose a delicious spread to top it off!
More about Mawa's Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
|Popular items
|AMISH CHICKEN UNDER BRICK (GF)
|$38.00
Potato Mousseline, Ratatouille Provencal, Half Rotisserie Chicken
|WINTER SALAD GF, V
|$16.95
Butternut Squash, Beet, Fonio, Spinach, Fennel, Pomegranate, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Curry Vinaigrette
|GREEN JUICE
|$8.95
KALE, CUCUMBER, GRANNY SMITH APPLE, LEMON, SPINACH, CINNAMON
More about The Wild Fig
The Wild Fig
315 E Hyman Ave, Aspen
|Popular items
|Burrata & Prosciutto
|$27.00
Oven Roasted Campari Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil, Grilled Ciabatta, Balsamic Reduction
|Fish in a Bag
|$39.00
Please call for nightly fish fillet , cherry tomatoes, zucchini, oyster mushrooms, olives, fennel, Herbes de Provence, Pernod
|Cacio E Pepe
|$30.00
house-made linguine, pecorino, cracked black pepper
More about Home Team BBQ
BBQ
Home Team BBQ
38750 SH-82 E, Aspen
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$17.00
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
*Choice of Side
|Fiery Ron's Burger
|$18.50
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
*Choice of Side
|Carnitas Taco
|$6.25
Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotijia |
White Onion | Cilantro
More about Bosq
FRENCH FRIES
Bosq
312 S. Mill Street, Aspen
|Popular items
|roasted and mashed parsnips with crispy onions
|$10.00
Contains dairy. Cannot be made without Dairy
|Winter Salad
|$16.00
Winter Greens with goat cheese, beets “jerky” salted pecans, spiced cabernet vinaigrette
Contains Nuts, Dairy.
|szechuan buttered rice
|$10.00
Contains dairy. Dairy free available
More about Campo De Fiori
Campo De Fiori
205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen
|Popular items
|PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE
|$29.00
Fresh made ribbon pasta with slow cooked veal and beef ragu
|MELANZANE PARMIGIANA
|$28.00
Baked eggplant layered with pomodoro and fresh mozzarella finished with basil pesto (v)
|TRICOLORE
|$17.00
Arugula, radicchio and Belgian endive, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette, finished with shaved Grana Padano (v)
More about CP Burger
CP Burger
433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$11.25
Romaine, Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette
|Tuna Burger
|$12.25
Tuna, Kale, Miso-Vinaigrette, Tomato, Onion, Wasabi Aioli
|Kale Salad
|$11.25
Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Currants, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice
More about Aspen Tap
Aspen Tap
121 South Galena Street, Aspen
|Popular items
|Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza
|$27.00
red sauce, shredded mozz, prosciutto, arugula, shaved romano & truffle oil
|Classic Cheese Pizza
|$20.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella
|Aspenite Pizza
|$28.00
red sauce, shredded mozz, ricotta, hatch chili, sausage, hatch chili olive oil
More about Pyramid Bistro
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD
Pyramid Bistro
221 E Main St, Aspen
|Popular items
|Tofu Stir-Fry
|$21.00
|Spring Rolls
|$12.00
|Squash Cup
|$9.00
More about Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW
Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW
730 W Main St, Aspen
|Popular items
|Four Cheeses w/ A Cavatappi Noodle
|$8.00
|Full Rack
|$16.99
|Side Garlic Toast (3 Pcs)
|$1.99
More about Local Coffee House
Local Coffee House
614 East Cooper Ave, Aspen
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Homemade avocado spread on sourdough bread over and arugula bed.
|Breakfast Bagel
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs, boursin, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado on a toasted everything or plain bagel.
|Bagel Lox
|$14.00
Cured salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onions in a toasted everything or plain bagel.
More about Escobar
Escobar
426 E Hyman Ave, Aspen
More about The Crepe Shack - Aspen
The Crepe Shack - Aspen
520 E Cooper Ave LL 1, Aspen