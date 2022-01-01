Aspen restaurants you'll love

Aspen restaurants
Toast
  • Aspen

Must-try Aspen restaurants

Bear Den Aspen image

 

Bear Den Aspen

301 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bomboloni
homemade Italian donuts
Croissants
fresh croissants made from scratch daily
French Onion Soup$18.00
mushroom broth, caramelized onions & gratinee gruyere cheese
More about Bear Den Aspen
Pepperjack's Café image

 

Pepperjack's Café

610 S West End St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Cheese Pizza$16.00
Cheese Pizza or add toppings for $2 each.
Castle Ridge Caesar$12.00
crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing $12
add choice of chicken or salmon $6
Aspen Classic Breakfast$14.00
two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of bacon, chorizo or sausage, choice of gluten free, sourdough, wheat or white toast
More about Pepperjack's Café
Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen

316 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wedge$18.00
Baby Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Bacon, Shaved Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
Lulu's Kale$19.00
Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil, Parmesan
Caesar$18.00
Crispy Brussels Leaves, Tomato Jam,
Lemon Oil, Worcestershire
More about Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sweet Potato Burger$16.95
homemade burger white beans, sweet potatoe, onion, garlic, parsely, spices. Topped with chipotle coleslaw, red onion, avocado, served with coleslaw and chipotle sauce.
Highlands Bowl$18.95
choice of brown rice/ quinoa; choice of tofu/tempeh. Served with steamed veggie and choice of dressing peanut, tahini, ginger tamari, pico de gallo.
Superfood Salad$19.00
kale, fennel, carrots, celery, zuchinni, red cabbage, tossed with creamy parsley dressing.
More about Spring Cafe
French Alpine Bistro image

FONDUE • CREPES

French Alpine Bistro

400 E Hopkins Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (1118 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$18.00
buckwheat crêpe from Brittany, melted Gruyère & Swiss Emmentaler, jambon de Paris, w/ over-easy fried egg (gluten-free)
Kaiser-Schnitzel Caesar Salad$38.00
tender gluten-free breaded pork loin, crispy romaine lettuce w/ Chef Eric's signature Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan & lemon (gluten-free)
Umami Bistro Burger$32.00
fresh ground chuck, Alpine cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, aioli & cornichon relish in a toasted brioche bun
More about French Alpine Bistro
The Monarch image

 

The Monarch

411 S Monarch St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRENCH ONION SOUP$18.00
gruyère, crostini
SAUTEED SPINACH$13.00
sliced shallot, crispy garlic
JALAPENO MAC & CHEESE$18.00
shaved fresh
More about The Monarch
Highlands Alehouse image

PIZZA

Highlands Alehouse

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (175 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
House$12.00
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber
Colorado Angus Burger$21.00
Locally butchered fresh steak blend – served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Asian Rice Bowl$18.00
Jasmine rice, market vegetables, crispy shallots, ginger-soy sauce
More about Highlands Alehouse
Paradise Bakery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Paradise Bakery

320 S Galena St, Aspen

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Burrito$11.60
Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or ham or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!
Latte$4.57
Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam
Bagel$3.25
Freshly made bagels available in a variety of flavors. Choose a delicious spread to top it off!
More about Paradise Bakery
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AMISH CHICKEN UNDER BRICK (GF)$38.00
Potato Mousseline, Ratatouille Provencal, Half Rotisserie Chicken
WINTER SALAD GF, V$16.95
Butternut Squash, Beet, Fonio, Spinach, Fennel, Pomegranate, Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Curry Vinaigrette
GREEN JUICE$8.95
KALE, CUCUMBER, GRANNY SMITH APPLE, LEMON, SPINACH, CINNAMON
More about Mawa's Kitchen
The Wild Fig image

 

The Wild Fig

315 E Hyman Ave, Aspen

Avg 5 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrata & Prosciutto$27.00
Oven Roasted Campari Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil, Grilled Ciabatta, Balsamic Reduction
Fish in a Bag$39.00
Please call for nightly fish fillet , cherry tomatoes, zucchini, oyster mushrooms, olives, fennel, Herbes de Provence, Pernod
Cacio E Pepe$30.00
house-made linguine, pecorino, cracked black pepper
More about The Wild Fig
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ

Home Team BBQ

38750 SH-82 E, Aspen

Avg 4.4 (732 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$17.00
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
*Choice of Side
Fiery Ron's Burger$18.50
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
*Choice of Side
Carnitas Taco$6.25
Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotijia |
White Onion | Cilantro
More about Home Team BBQ
Bosq image

FRENCH FRIES

Bosq

312 S. Mill Street, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (646 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
roasted and mashed parsnips with crispy onions$10.00
Contains dairy. Cannot be made without Dairy
Winter Salad$16.00
Winter Greens with goat cheese, beets “jerky” salted pecans, spiced cabernet vinaigrette
Contains Nuts, Dairy.
szechuan buttered rice$10.00
Contains dairy. Dairy free available
More about Bosq
Campo De Fiori image

 

Campo De Fiori

205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (602 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PAPPARDELLE BOLOGNESE$29.00
Fresh made ribbon pasta with slow cooked veal and beef ragu
MELANZANE PARMIGIANA$28.00
Baked eggplant layered with pomodoro and fresh mozzarella finished with basil pesto (v)
TRICOLORE$17.00
Arugula, radicchio and Belgian endive, tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette, finished with shaved Grana Padano (v)
More about Campo De Fiori
CP Burger image

 

CP Burger

433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Salad$11.25
Romaine, Quinoa, Cucumber, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Red Onion, Red Wine Oregano Vinaigrette
Tuna Burger$12.25
Tuna, Kale, Miso-Vinaigrette, Tomato, Onion, Wasabi Aioli
Kale Salad$11.25
Baby Kale, Pine Nuts, Currants, Parmesan, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice
More about CP Burger
Aspen Tap image

 

Aspen Tap

121 South Galena Street, Aspen

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$27.00
red sauce, shredded mozz, prosciutto, arugula, shaved romano & truffle oil
Classic Cheese Pizza$20.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella
Aspenite Pizza$28.00
red sauce, shredded mozz, ricotta, hatch chili, sausage, hatch chili olive oil
More about Aspen Tap
Pyramid Bistro image

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD

Pyramid Bistro

221 E Main St, Aspen

Avg 4.5 (514 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu Stir-Fry$21.00
Spring Rolls$12.00
Squash Cup$9.00
More about Pyramid Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW

730 W Main St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Four Cheeses w/ A Cavatappi Noodle$8.00
Full Rack$16.99
Side Garlic Toast (3 Pcs)$1.99
More about Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW
Restaurant banner

 

Local Coffee House

614 East Cooper Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Toast$12.00
Homemade avocado spread on sourdough bread over and arugula bed.
Breakfast Bagel$12.00
Scrambled eggs, boursin, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado on a toasted everything or plain bagel.
Bagel Lox$14.00
Cured salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onions in a toasted everything or plain bagel.
More about Local Coffee House
Restaurant banner

 

Almresi Aspen

219 E Durant Ave, Unit C-5, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Almresi Aspen
Restaurant banner

 

Clark's Aspen

517 E HYMAN AVE, ASPEN

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Clark's Aspen
Restaurant banner

 

Escobar

426 E Hyman Ave, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Escobar
Restaurant banner

 

The Crepe Shack - Aspen

520 E Cooper Ave LL 1, Aspen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Crepe Shack - Aspen

