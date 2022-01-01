Aspen cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Aspen
More about Bear Den Aspen
Bear Den Aspen
301 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen
|Popular items
|Bomboloni
homemade Italian donuts
|Croissants
fresh croissants made from scratch daily
|French Onion Soup
|$18.00
mushroom broth, caramelized onions & gratinee gruyere cheese
More about Pepperjack's Café
Pepperjack's Café
610 S West End St, Aspen
|Popular items
|BYO Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Cheese Pizza or add toppings for $2 each.
|Castle Ridge Caesar
|$12.00
crisp romaine lettuce, house made croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing $12
add choice of chicken or salmon $6
|Aspen Classic Breakfast
|$14.00
two eggs any style, hash browns, choice of bacon, chorizo or sausage, choice of gluten free, sourdough, wheat or white toast
More about Paradise Bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Paradise Bakery
320 S Galena St, Aspen
|Popular items
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.60
Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or ham or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!
|Latte
|$4.57
Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam
|Bagel
|$3.25
Freshly made bagels available in a variety of flavors. Choose a delicious spread to top it off!
More about Local Coffee House
Local Coffee House
614 East Cooper Ave, Aspen
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$12.00
Homemade avocado spread on sourdough bread over and arugula bed.
|Breakfast Bagel
|$12.00
Scrambled eggs, boursin, cheddar cheese, bacon and avocado on a toasted everything or plain bagel.
|Bagel Lox
|$14.00
Cured salmon, cream cheese, capers and red onions in a toasted everything or plain bagel.