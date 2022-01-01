Burritos in Aspen
Aspen restaurants that serve burritos
Bear Den Aspen
301 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen
|Ajax Burrito
|$19.00
crispy potato patty / house guacamole / black beans / pico de gallo / quinoa / cheddar cheese
V
Pepperjack's Café
610 S West End St, Aspen
|PJ's Breakfast Burrito
|$15.00
scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, choice of either bacon, chorizo, sausage or veggie
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|The hero Burrito
|$15.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onions, mushrooms, daiya mozarella wrapped in sprouted grain tortilla and served with homemade tofu sour cream and tomato salsa. *can be made gluten free.
Paradise Bakery
320 S Galena St, Aspen
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.60
Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or ham or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!
Home Team BBQ
38750 SH-82 E, Aspen
|Brisket Burrito
|$10.95
Smoked Chopped Brisket | Grilled Onion & Anaheim Peppers | Elote | Black Beans | Cotija