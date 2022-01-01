Burritos in Aspen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

0a89f422-928b-4d92-b7d5-55a7c40fff13 image

 

Bear Den Aspen

301 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Ajax Burrito$19.00
crispy potato patty / house guacamole / black beans / pico de gallo / quinoa / cheddar cheese
V
More about Bear Den Aspen
Pepperjack's Café image

 

Pepperjack's Café

610 S West End St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
PJ's Breakfast Burrito$15.00
scrambled eggs, hash browns, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, choice of either bacon, chorizo, sausage or veggie
More about Pepperjack's Café
Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
The hero Burrito$15.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onions, mushrooms, daiya mozarella wrapped in sprouted grain tortilla and served with homemade tofu sour cream and tomato salsa. *can be made gluten free.
The hero Burrito$15.00
eggs or tofu, roasted potatoes, onion, mushroom, daiya mozzarella, wrapped in a sprouted grain tortilla and served with house made tofu sour cream and tomato salsa *Can be made vegan/gluten free
More about Spring Cafe
Breakfast Burrito image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Paradise Bakery

320 S Galena St, Aspen

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$11.60
Hearty breakfast of eggs, black beans, cheddar cheese, vegetarian green chili and your choice of bacon or ham or fresh spinach rolled in a flour tortilla. Served hot!
More about Paradise Bakery
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ

Home Team BBQ

38750 SH-82 E, Aspen

Avg 4.4 (732 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Burrito$10.95
Smoked Chopped Brisket | Grilled Onion & Anaheim Peppers | Elote | Black Beans | Cotija
More about Home Team BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW

730 W Main St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$14.99
More about Hickory House Ribs & Steaks-Aspen NEW

