Calamari in Aspen

Aspen restaurants
Aspen restaurants that serve calamari

Campo De Fiori

205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (602 reviews)
Takeout
CALAMARI FRITTI$29.00
Lightly fried calamari served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
More about Campo De Fiori
Las Montañas -

205 S Mill St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Masa Fried Calamari$19.00
chipotle aioli, fried peppers, salsa matcha
More about Las Montañas -

