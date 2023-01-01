Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Aspen
/
Aspen
/
Calamari
Aspen restaurants that serve calamari
Campo De Fiori
205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen
Avg 4.1
(602 reviews)
CALAMARI FRITTI
$29.00
Lightly fried calamari served with a side of marinara dipping sauce
More about Campo De Fiori
Las Montañas -
205 S Mill St, Aspen
No reviews yet
Masa Fried Calamari
$19.00
chipotle aioli, fried peppers, salsa matcha
More about Las Montañas -
