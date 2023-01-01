Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chilaquiles in
Aspen
/
Aspen
/
Chilaquiles
Aspen restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Pepperjack's - Aspen
610 S West End St, Aspen
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$16.00
More about Pepperjack's - Aspen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
Avg 4.6
(172 reviews)
DUCK CONFIT CHILAQUILES
$25.00
JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY STONE GROUND GRITS, SAUTEED GREENS
SPANISH FRITATTA
$24.95
SHORT RIBS, TORTILLA CHIPS, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, CHEESE, CREMA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, EGGS.
More about Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
