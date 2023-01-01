Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Aspen

Aspen restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Pepperjack's Café image

 

Pepperjack's - Aspen

610 S West End St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$16.00
More about Pepperjack's - Aspen
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
DUCK CONFIT CHILAQUILES$25.00
JUMBO SHRIMP, CREAMY STONE GROUND GRITS, SAUTEED GREENS
SPANISH FRITATTA$24.95
SHORT RIBS, TORTILLA CHIPS, CHIPOTLE SAUCE, CHEESE, CREMA, AVOCADO, CILANTRO, EGGS.
More about Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen

