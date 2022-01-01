Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Aspen
/
Aspen
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Aspen restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
SMOOTHIES
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
Avg 4.2
(197 reviews)
Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$4.00
More about Spring Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
Avg 4.6
(172 reviews)
TRADITIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.95
More about Mawa's Kitchen
