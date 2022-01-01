Cookies in Aspen
Aspen restaurants that serve cookies
More about Spring Cafe
SMOOTHIES
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$4.00
More about Paradise Bakery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM
Paradise Bakery
320 S Galena St, Aspen
|12" Cookie Cake
|$35.75
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** A 12" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
|Large Cookie Tray
|$54.80
|8" Cookie Cake
|$19.60
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** An 8" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
More about Mawa's Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
|TRADITIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$3.95