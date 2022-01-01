Cookies in Aspen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aspen restaurants that serve cookies

Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
More about Spring Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Paradise Bakery

320 S Galena St, Aspen

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
12" Cookie Cake$35.75
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** A 12" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
Large Cookie Tray$54.80
8" Cookie Cake$19.60
**2 Hour Advanced Notice** An 8" round cookie made in your favorite flavor! We'll decorate it for your occasion. Please let us know the specifics (icing color, verbiage, design, etc.) in the "SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS" box below.
More about Paradise Bakery
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
TRADITIONAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$3.95
More about Mawa's Kitchen
CP Burger image

 

CP Burger

433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies & Cream$7.00
More about CP Burger

