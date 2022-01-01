Croissants in Aspen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo



 

Bear Den Aspen

301 East Hopkins Avenue, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Croissants
fresh croissants made from scratch daily
More about Bear Den Aspen


SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • ICE CREAM

Paradise Bakery

320 S Galena St, Aspen

Avg 4.5 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Almond Croissant$6.70
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with a sweet almond paste and topped with slivered almonds and confectioners sugar & baked fresh daily.
Chocolate Croissant$6.70
Light & flaky, made with 100% pure butter. Filled with bitter-sweet chocolate and drizzled with a rich Ghirardelli fudge icing. Baked fresh every morning.
Spinach Croissant$7.35
More about Paradise Bakery


SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
BUTTER CROISSANT$6.95
Served with home-made preserves & butter
More about Mawa's Kitchen

