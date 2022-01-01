Enchiladas in Aspen
Aspen restaurants that serve enchiladas
Spring Cafe - Aspen
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Enchiladas
|$18.00
spinach, mushroom, onions, vegan cheese, and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.
Las Montañas
205 S Mill St, Aspen
|Mole Enchiladas
|$35.00
chicken enchiladas, sour cream, shredded cabbage, avocado, cumin & refried beans
|Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$31.00
braised chicken, jack cheese, sour cream, tomatillo sauce, pickled onions, cumin rice & refried beans
|Picadillo Enchiladas
|$32.00
beef picadillo, salsa ranchera, shredded lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, cumin rice & refried beans