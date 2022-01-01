Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Aspen

Aspen restaurants
Aspen restaurants that serve enchiladas

Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe - Aspen

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas$18.00
spinach, mushroom, onions, vegan cheese, and ranchero sauce, served with rice and beans.
More about Spring Cafe - Aspen
Main pic

 

Las Montañas

205 S Mill St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mole Enchiladas$35.00
chicken enchiladas, sour cream, shredded cabbage, avocado, cumin & refried beans
Green Chicken Enchiladas$31.00
braised chicken, jack cheese, sour cream, tomatillo sauce, pickled onions, cumin rice & refried beans
Picadillo Enchiladas$32.00
beef picadillo, salsa ranchera, shredded lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, cumin rice & refried beans
More about Las Montañas

