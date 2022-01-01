Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Aspen

Go
Aspen restaurants
Toast

Aspen restaurants that serve hot chocolate

CP Burger image

 

CP BURGER

433 E. Durant Ave., Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$5.00
More about CP BURGER
Restaurant banner

 

Local Coffee House

614 East Cooper Ave, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate$6.00
Dark or white chocolate syrup topped with frothed hot milk or cream. 8, 12 or 16oz
More about Local Coffee House

