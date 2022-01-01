Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Hummus in
Aspen
/
Aspen
/
Hummus
Aspen restaurants that serve hummus
SMOOTHIES
Spring Cafe - Aspen
119 S Spring St, Aspen
Avg 4.2
(197 reviews)
Cup Hummus
$8.00
More about Spring Cafe - Aspen
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
Avg 4.6
(172 reviews)
CREAMY HUMMUS
$12.95
ZA'ATAR, EVOO, PICO DE GALLO
More about Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
Browse other tasty dishes in Aspen
Pies
Huevos Rancheros
Curry
Chicken Salad
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Mac And Cheese
Cake
More near Aspen to explore
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(27 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(568 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston