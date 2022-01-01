Nachos in Aspen
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Nachos
|$14.00
cashew cheddar chees, black beans, green onion, pico de gallo, guacamole, house made tofu sour cream.
Highlands Alehouse
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen
|Highlands Nachos
|$17.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema, jalapeño, refried beans, queso
|Poke Nachos
|$26.00
Ahi tuna, wonton chips, nori, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, carrot, homemade poke sauce, sesame-ginger aioli