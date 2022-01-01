Pancakes in Aspen
Aspen restaurants that serve pancakes
Pepperjack's Café
610 S West End St, Aspen
|Side 2 Pancake
|$9.00
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$14.00
topped with fresh berries, pure maple syrup
|Side 1 Pancake
|$5.00
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$15.00
Egg, vanilla, almond milk, almond flour, rice flour
Mawa's Kitchen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
|OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
|$18.95
ORGANIC FLOUR , WINTER CITRUS COMPOTE, WARM VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
|FONIO PANCAKE GF/V
|$18.95
Fonio Batter, Winter Citrus Compote, Warm Vermont Maple Syrup
|HALF PANCAKES
|$14.95
MADE WITH BOB`S RED MILL ORGANIC FLOUR , FRESH BERRIES, WARM VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP