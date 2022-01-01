Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Aspen

Aspen restaurants
Aspen restaurants that serve pancakes

Pepperjack's Café image

 

Pepperjack's Café

610 S West End St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side 2 Pancake$9.00
Buttermilk Pancakes$14.00
topped with fresh berries, pure maple syrup
Side 1 Pancake$5.00
More about Pepperjack's Café
Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Pancakes$15.00
Egg, vanilla, almond milk, almond flour, rice flour
More about Spring Cafe
Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
OLD FASHIONED BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$18.95
ORGANIC FLOUR , WINTER CITRUS COMPOTE, WARM VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
FONIO PANCAKE GF/V$18.95
Fonio Batter, Winter Citrus Compote, Warm Vermont Maple Syrup
HALF PANCAKES$14.95
MADE WITH BOB`S RED MILL ORGANIC FLOUR , FRESH BERRIES, WARM VERMONT MAPLE SYRUP
More about Mawa's Kitchen

