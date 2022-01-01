Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pretzels in
Aspen
/
Aspen
/
Pretzels
Aspen restaurants that serve pretzels
Aspen Tap
121 South Galena Street, Aspen
No reviews yet
Extra Pretzel
$3.00
More about Aspen Tap
Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar
205 S Mill St, Aspen
No reviews yet
Pretzel Breadsticks (4)
$3.50
More about Jimmy's, An American Restaurant & Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Aspen
Crispy Chicken
Quesadillas
Hash Browns
Cheese Pizza
Pudding
Angus Burgers
Cornbread
Grilled Chicken
More near Aspen to explore
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(223 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(327 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(534 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(504 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston