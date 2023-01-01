Ravioli in Aspen

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Aspen restaurants that serve ravioli

Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
LL LOBSTER RAVIOLI$28.00
More about Mawa's Kitchen - Aspen
d39d6154-cc9a-4f32-b04f-aabf285078fb image

 

Campo De Fiori

205 S Mill St, Space 109, Aspen

Avg 4.1 (602 reviews)
Takeout
RAVIOLI FUNGHI$30.00
Homemade pasta filled with wild mushrooms in a delicate porcini cream sauce (v)
More about Campo De Fiori

