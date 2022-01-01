Reuben in Aspen
Aspen restaurants that serve reuben
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Tempeh Reuben
|$16.95
Tofo, tomato, avocado, sauerkraut, peppers, onion, spring dressing on millet flax bread.
Highlands Alehouse
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen
|Turkey Reuben
|$20.00
Roasted turkey breast, sauerkraut, swiss, homemade thousand island on marbled rye
|Reuben
|$22.00
House-brined corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, homemade thousand island on marbled rye