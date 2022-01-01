Tacos in Aspen
Aspen restaurants that serve tacos
Pepperjack's Café
610 S West End St, Aspen
|Amparo’s Breakfast Tacos
|$14.00
corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, choice of bacon, chorizo, jalapenos or sausage
SMOOTHIES
Spring Cafe
119 S Spring St, Aspen
|Breakfast Tacos
|$17.00
Scramble egg or tofu, 3 soft tortillas with diced potato, onion, pepper topping with pico de gallo, avocado sauce, jalapeños served with burrito sauce.
PIZZA
Highlands Alehouse
133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$21.00
|Cod Tacos
|$21.00
|Steak Tacos
|$21.00
AVAILABLE SUNDAY & MONDAY ONLY Three tacos, served with a side of rice, homemade refried beans salsa verde, pickled veggies topped with cilantro and chopped onion – served on corn tortillas