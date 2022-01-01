Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Aspen

Aspen restaurants
Aspen restaurants that serve tacos

Pepperjack's Café image

 

Pepperjack's Café

610 S West End St, Aspen

No reviews yet
Takeout
Amparo’s Breakfast Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, cotija cheese, choice of bacon, chorizo, jalapenos or sausage
Spring Cafe image

SMOOTHIES

Spring Cafe

119 S Spring St, Aspen

Avg 4.2 (197 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Tacos$17.00
Scramble egg or tofu, 3 soft tortillas with diced potato, onion, pepper topping with pico de gallo, avocado sauce, jalapeños served with burrito sauce.
Highlands Alehouse image

PIZZA

Highlands Alehouse

133 Prospector Road Suite 4109A, Aspen

Avg 4.3 (175 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$21.00
Cod Tacos$21.00
Steak Tacos$21.00
AVAILABLE SUNDAY & MONDAY ONLY Three tacos, served with a side of rice, homemade refried beans salsa verde, pickled veggies topped with cilantro and chopped onion – served on corn tortillas
Home Team BBQ image

BBQ

Home Team BBQ

38750 SH-82 E, Aspen

Avg 4.4 (732 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Pork Taco$5.50
Carnitas Taco$6.25
Crispy Smoked Pork | Salsa Verde | Cotijia |
White Onion | Cilantro
Brisket Taco$6.50
Grilled Corn Esquites | Charred Poblanos |
Chimichurri | Carrot-Jalapeño Salsa
