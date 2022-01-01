Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Aspen

Go
Aspen restaurants
Toast

Aspen restaurants that serve waffles

Mawa's Kitchen image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Mawa's Kitchen

305 Ste F AABC, Aspen

Avg 4.6 (172 reviews)
Takeout
BELGIUM WAFFLE$18.95
WHIPPED CREAM, FRESH BERRIES, WARM MAPLE BUTTER
More about Mawa's Kitchen
Chicken & Waffles image

 

CHICA

501 E Dean St., Aspen

No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
More about CHICA

Browse other tasty dishes in Aspen

Angus Burgers

Fudge Brownies

French Toast

Curry

Cookies

Hash Browns

Fudge

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Aspen to explore

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Vail

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Basalt

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Avon

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eagle

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Snowmass Village

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Glenwood Springs

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Steamboat Springs

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Grand Junction

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Craig

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (256 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston