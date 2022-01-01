Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Waffles in
Aspen
/
Aspen
/
Waffles
Aspen restaurants that serve waffles
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Mawa's Kitchen
305 Ste F AABC, Aspen
Avg 4.6
(172 reviews)
BELGIUM WAFFLE
$18.95
WHIPPED CREAM, FRESH BERRIES, WARM MAPLE BUTTER
More about Mawa's Kitchen
CHICA
501 E Dean St., Aspen
No reviews yet
Chicken & Waffles
$36.00
cheddar cheese waffle, spiced watermelon -available gluten free-
More about CHICA
Browse other tasty dishes in Aspen
Angus Burgers
Fudge Brownies
French Toast
Curry
Cookies
Hash Browns
Fudge
Cheese Pizza
More near Aspen to explore
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Vail
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Frisco
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Basalt
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Avon
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eagle
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Snowmass Village
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Edwards
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Glenwood Springs
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Breckenridge
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Steamboat Springs
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Grand Junction
Avg 4.5
(20 restaurants)
Craig
No reviews yet
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(256 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston