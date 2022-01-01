Go
Toast

Aspen Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

TAPAS

2 Main Street • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1983 reviews)

Popular Items

Butternut Salad$13.00
Arugula, Roasted Butternut Squash, Dried Blueberries, Gorgonzola, Caramelized Onions & Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Chicken Spring Rolls$16.00
Cheesecake$10.00
Everything Crusted Atlantic Salmon$29.00
Everything Crusted, Crispy Fingerling potato, Tomato-Squash Sauté, Oregano, Dill Yogurt
Seared Rare Yellowfin Tuna$16.00
Side Lemon-BBQ Sweet Potatoes$6.00
New England Clam Chowder$9.00
Small Lobster Bolognese$30.00
Pappardelle Pasta, Pecorino Romano, Sherry-Tarragon Cream
Side Local Mushroom Saute$8.00
Everything Crusted Salmon$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering

Location

2 Main Street

Old Saybrook CT

Sunday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza Works Pie and Suds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Skipper's - Old Saybrook

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mystic Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Liv's Oyster Bar

No reviews yet

Opening in 2006, Liv’s Oyster Bar quickly became a dining destination in Old Saybrook. Inspired by his daughter, Olivia, and years of experience in the restaurant industry, owner John Brescio set out with a desire to welcome the community to his family’s table. Dining at Liv’s, whether in the main room, at the bar, or on the patio, is an experience to be savored with friends and family long after summer on the shoreline has past.
John Brescio also serves as Liv’s Executive Chef, creating simple, focused dishes with an emphasis on local ingredients, and the stunning seafood that the area provides. The menu at Liv’s changes with the seasons, bringing guests a true taste of the pristine environment. John works closely with Liv’s partners to make sure only the best produce is used, as he would serve nothing less to his family.
Together with his exceptional staff, John welcomes you to the special experience he’s created at Liv’s Oyster Bar.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston