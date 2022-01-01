Go
Aspens Signature Steaks

2942 Shallowford Road NE

Popular Items

Iceberg Wedge Salad$10.00
iceberg wedge, danish blue cheese, pickled red onions, crispy bacon, cherry tomato
Chopped Salad$13.00
romaine lettuce, chick peas, eggs, heart of palm, red peppers, avocado, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese, red onions, lemon basil vinaigrette
Petite Filet 6oz$36.00
certified Angus, 6 oz (sides sold separately)
Chicken Schnitzel$24.00
warm German potato salad, arugula, parmesan, lemon caper butter
Chocolate Mousse Cake$9.00
Caesar Salad$10.00
chopped romaine, parmesan, caesar dressing, croutons
12oz Prime Rib$36.00
salt crusted certified angus, 12 oz
(sides sold separately)
SD Baked Potato$8.00
Steak Frites$28.00
grilled flat iron steak, chimichurri, frites
SD Bacon Mac & Cheese$8.00
Location

Marietta GA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
