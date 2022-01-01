Go
Aspen's craft brewery and pizza. Serving house made sourdough pizza alongside award winner beers, cocktails and wine.

121 South Galena Street

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread$15.00
sourdough pizza crust with vodka sauce or ranch.
Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$27.00
red sauce, shredded mozz, prosciutto, arugula, shaved romano & truffle oil
Classic Cheese Pizza$20.00
red sauce, shredded mozzarella
Extra Pretzel$3.00
Caesar Salad$16.00
romaine, red onion, croutons & romano cheese with house caesar dressing.
Arugula Salad$14.00
arugula with lemon vinaigrette & romano cheese.
Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
spicy vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni
Side of Ranch$1.50
Aspenite Pizza$28.00
red sauce, shredded mozz, ricotta, hatch chili, sausage, hatch chili olive oil
Caprese Pizza$21.00
pesto and red sauce, fresh mozzarella, roma, roasted garlic, fresh basil and balsamic glaze
Location

121 South Galena Street

Aspen CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
