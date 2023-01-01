Go
Banner picView gallery

Assados Kitchen & Bar - 102 Putnam Pike

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

102 Putnam Pike

Harmony, RI 02814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm

Location

102 Putnam Pike, Harmony RI 02814

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Val’s English Tea & Pie Shop - 466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1
orange starNo Reviews
466 Putnam Pike, Unit 1 Greenville, RI 02828
View restaurantnext
Brewology - 9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4
orange starNo Reviews
9 Cedar Swamp Road, Unit 4 Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
The Village Tavern
orange star4.6 • 432
90 Hartford Pike North Scituate, RI 02857
View restaurantnext
NEAE DA - 5219 - Smithfield
orange starNo Reviews
375 Putnam Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Corner Market Cafe #21 - 21C Cafe 34 Hartford Ave
orange starNo Reviews
34 Hartford Ave Scituate, RI 02857
View restaurantnext
Corner Market Cafe #20 - 20C Cafe 947 Douglas Pike
orange starNo Reviews
947 Douglas Pike Smithfield, RI 02917
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Harmony

Smithfield

No reviews yet

Woonsocket

No reviews yet

Webster

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Whitinsville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Woodstock

No reviews yet

Mendon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Coventry

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Assados Kitchen & Bar - 102 Putnam Pike

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston