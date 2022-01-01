Assaia
Come in and enjoy!
2158 BATH AVE
Popular Items
Location
2158 BATH AVE
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Piccolo's NYC
Come in and enjoy!
Ricepot Thai Cookhouse
Thai kitchen with quality ingredients. We stay authentic. We cook Thai food the way it's supposed to be done.
Lenny’s Pizza
Come in and enjoy!