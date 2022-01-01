Go
Assaly’s House of Garlic

14431 S Spring Valley Cir

Wichita, KS 67230

Popular Items

Chicken Sand$9.99
Marinated Chicken, Tomato, Cabbage, Fries, Garlic sauce on a Pita
Falafel Combo$11.99
VEGAN Falafel balls, Tahini Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Parsley; a side of Hummus or Fries, and any Drink from our Icer *We also have VEGAN Tahini Sauce,
DR Sauce$0.50
Chicken Combo$11.99
Marinated Chicken, Tomato, Cabbage, Fries, Garlic sauce on a Pita; a side of Hummus or Fries, any Drink from our Icer
Shawarma Sandwich$10.99
Steak on a Spit, Tomato, Onion, Parsley, Lettuce, Tahini Sauce on a Lebanese Pita
Fries$4.00
Fresh cut fries cooked to perfection.
Tawook Nuggets$7.00
10-12 Tawook nuggets with Garlic Spread
Tawook Nuggets$9.00
10-12 Tawook nuggets, a side and a drink. Chicken is GF and dairy free.
Hummus$2.99
Crushed chickpeas with tahini and pita.
Shawarma combo$12.99
Steak on a Spit, Tomato, Onion, Parsley, Lettuce, Tahini Sauce on a Lebanese Pita, a side of Hummus or Fries, and any Drink from our Icer.
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm

14431 S Spring Valley Cir, Wichita KS 67230

