Aster Hall Chicago

900 North Michigan Shops set out to blur the lines between hospitality & retail and teamed up with Hogsalt Hospitality (most notably known for their Au Cheval: Best Burger in America) to create Aster Hall, a food & drink oasis in a luxurious, bright and airy space that spans over the atrium of Levels 5 & 6. This food & drink destination spans across 22,000 square feet amongst an intentionally designed space for both neighbors and visitors exploring the city. Indulge in Small Cheval burgers to tacos to salads to falafel to french fries to soup to ice cream to iced coffee… we can go on, or you can come taste for yourself.

Single Cheeseburger$8.60
Single Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions
** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**
Al Pastor Taco$3.95
Spit-Roasted Pork Shoulder, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Cilantro, paired with a lime (Allergens: Allium, Avocado, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Citrus, Corn, Nightshade, Pork, Vinegar)
Quesadilla$3.95
Flour Tortilla, Chihuahua Cheese paired with Chili Aioli
Signature Double Cheeseburger$10.77
Double Patty burger, toppped with Dijonnaise, pickles, and diced red onions
** Allergens: Allium, Egg, Black Pepper, beef aversion, Gluten (bun contains: eggs, dairy, and soy)**
Waffle Fries$4.99
Golden Fries$4.28
Crispy golden fries
Tinga de Pollo$3.95
Shredded Chicken, Corn Tortilla, Red Salsa, Avocado Sauce, Radish, paired with a Lime (Allergens: Allium, Black Pepper, Chilies, Cinnamon, Corn, Nightshade, Vinegar)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
On a brioche bun, grilled chicken breast, with tomato, lettuce, garlic aioli, bacon, and pepper jack cheese
Caesar Salad$10.95
romaine, sourdough breadcrumbs, chives, parmesan (Allergens: allium, fin fish, chilies, citrus, dairy, eggs, soy, vinegar)
Classic Cobb Salad$13.95
romaine lettuce topped with cherry tomatoes, diced red onions, hard boiled egg, chicken, avocado, blue cheese crumbs, and bacon bits, perfectly paired with ranch dressing
(Allergens: Dairy, Eggs, Pork, Allium, Nighshade, Black Pepper, Avocado, Poultry)
900 N Michigan Avenue

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
