ASTI Trattoria

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

408 E 43rd St C • $$

Avg 3.5 (437 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni Amatriciana$19.00
crushed tomato / niman ranch guanciale / chili flake / shaved pecorino
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
capellini / capers / garlic / tomato fresca
Capellini Neopolitano$14.00
crushed tomato / garlic / basil
Mixed Greens$10.00
apple / gorgonzola crostini
Margherita$13.00
tomato fresca / mozzarella / basil
Caesar$10.00
romaine / focaccia croutons / shaved parmesan
Bianca$13.00
mozzarella / fontina / provolone / fried sage / truffle oil
Fried Artichokes$16.00
lemon aioli
Carbonara$19.00
niman ranch guanciale / black pepper / parmesan / egg
Burrata$16.00
local tomato / strawberry / honey balsamic / arugula
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

408 E 43rd St C

Austin TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:50 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

East Side Pies

