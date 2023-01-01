Aston restaurants you'll love
More about Big Bad Wolf Barbeque BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Big Bad Wolf Barbeque BBQ
4916 Pennell Rd, Aston
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$13.50
Fresh, never frozen! Brined for 48 hours, smoked, and finished off with a light fry.
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$13.00
Sliced Beef Brisket on a fresh brioche roll. Topped with OG BBQ sauce and pickled onions. Served with a pickle and chips.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$10.50
Carolina Style pulled pork served on fresh brioche roll. Topped with Uncle Denny's Sauce and house coleslaw. Served with a pickle and chips
More about Wolf's Superior Sandwiches
Wolf's Superior Sandwiches
4417 Pennell Road, Aston
|Popular items
|The Dalton
|$14.00
A Chicken Fried Chicken Cheesesteak! Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast, Floured and Flash Fried, Topped with Country Style Sausage Gravy
|The Big Memphis
|$13.00
bbq brisket, smoked gouda mac n chez, jalapenos, onion rings, bourbon bbq sauce
|The DeNiro
|$13.00
chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, prosciutto di Parma, pesto mayo, arugula, red onion, Aged provolone, balsamic reduction on a toasted roll
More about Four Fingers Brewing Company - 4500 Aston Mills Rd
Four Fingers Brewing Company - 4500 Aston Mills Rd
4500 Aston Mills Rd, Aston