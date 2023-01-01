Aston restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Big Bad Wolf Barbeque image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Big Bad Wolf Barbeque BBQ

4916 Pennell Rd, Aston

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10 Wings$13.50
Fresh, never frozen! Brined for 48 hours, smoked, and finished off with a light fry.
Beef Brisket Sandwich$13.00
Sliced Beef Brisket on a fresh brioche roll. Topped with OG BBQ sauce and pickled onions. Served with a pickle and chips.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.50
Carolina Style pulled pork served on fresh brioche roll. Topped with Uncle Denny's Sauce and house coleslaw. Served with a pickle and chips
More about Big Bad Wolf Barbeque BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Wolf's Superior Sandwiches

4417 Pennell Road, Aston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Dalton$14.00
A Chicken Fried Chicken Cheesesteak! Buttermilk Marinated Chicken Breast, Floured and Flash Fried, Topped with Country Style Sausage Gravy
The Big Memphis$13.00
bbq brisket, smoked gouda mac n chez, jalapenos, onion rings, bourbon bbq sauce
The DeNiro$13.00
chicken cutlet, roasted peppers, prosciutto di Parma, pesto mayo, arugula, red onion, Aged provolone, balsamic reduction on a toasted roll
More about Wolf's Superior Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Four Fingers Brewing Company - 4500 Aston Mills Rd

4500 Aston Mills Rd, Aston

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Four Fingers Brewing Company - 4500 Aston Mills Rd

