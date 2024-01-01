Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Baked ziti in
Aston
/
Aston
/
Baked Ziti
Aston restaurants that serve baked ziti
Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
2901 Concord Road, Aston
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti
$11.99
More about Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
Amores Kitchen
3520 Concord Road, Aston
No reviews yet
Baked Ziti
$13.95
Penne pasta tossed in ricotta cheese and hand-made marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and then baked in the oven to perfection. Served with a small house salad and garlic bread.
More about Amores Kitchen
