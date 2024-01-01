Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Aston
/
Aston
/
Cannolis
Aston restaurants that serve cannolis
Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
2901 Concord Road, Aston
No reviews yet
Cannolis Plain
$4.42
More about Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
Amores Kitchen
3520 Concord Road, Aston
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$4.75
Large chocolate dipped cannoli shell filled with chocolate chip cannoli cream. Dusted with powdered sugar.
More about Amores Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Aston
Cheeseburgers
Brisket
Fried Pickles
Chicken Parmesan
Mac And Cheese
Baked Ziti
Chicken Cheesesteaks
French Fries
More near Aston to explore
Wilmington
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Media
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Havertown
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Glen Mills
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Broomall
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Folsom
No reviews yet
Newtown Square
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(771 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Reading
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(133 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(508 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(780 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston