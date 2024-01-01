Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Aston

Aston restaurants
Aston restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Pappones Pizzeria - Aston

2901 Concord Road, Aston

Grilled Chicken Breast$7.27
with lettuce tomato on a kaiser or pub roll
More about Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
Amores Kitchen

3520 Concord Road, Aston

FREE Grilled Chicken with ANY Salad$0.00
Grilled Chicken - Personal$9.55
Fresh hand cut and marinated grilled chicken breast, american cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
Grilled Chicken Italiano - Personal$10.95
Fresh hand cut and marinated grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers, with spinach cooked in a hand-made garlic oil. Served on your choice of bread.
More about Amores Kitchen

