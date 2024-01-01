Grilled chicken in Aston
Aston restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
Pappones Pizzeria - Aston
2901 Concord Road, Aston
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$7.27
with lettuce tomato on a kaiser or pub roll
More about Amores Kitchen
Amores Kitchen
3520 Concord Road, Aston
|FREE Grilled Chicken with ANY Salad
|$0.00
|Grilled Chicken - Personal
|$9.55
Fresh hand cut and marinated grilled chicken breast, american cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served on your choice of bread.
|Grilled Chicken Italiano - Personal
|$10.95
Fresh hand cut and marinated grilled chicken breast, provolone cheese, and roasted red peppers, with spinach cooked in a hand-made garlic oil. Served on your choice of bread.