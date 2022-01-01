Go
Astor Farm to Table image

Astor Farm to Table

Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1590 S Mason Rd Ste A

Katy, TX 77450

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

1590 S Mason Rd Ste A, Katy TX 77450

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Howdy Hot Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tapita's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Astor Farm to Table

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston