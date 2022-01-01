Astoria restaurants you'll love

Astoria restaurants
Toast
  • Astoria

Astoria's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
French
Gastropubs
Greek
Southern
Latin American
Must-try Astoria restaurants

Katch image

 

Katch

31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$12.00
*California Wrap$13.00
Traditional Wings$11.00
Slice Astoria 30th ave image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Slice Astoria 30th ave

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Mozzarella Balls$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
Pasta Your Way$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
Rosatoro image

 

Rosatoro

35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TRES LECHES$8.00
LOMO SALTADO$26.00
ARROZ CON MARISCO$26.00
Rizzo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rizzo's Pizza

3013 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Square Cheese Pizza$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
Garlic Kots$2.00
Extra fluffy knots, tossed with fresh garlic, chopped parsley, a blend of grated cheeses and a touch of extra virgin olive oil.
Round Cheese Pizza
Rizzo's classic thin crust round pie with sauce, blend of grated cheeses, lightly topped with aged mozzarella.
Butcher Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Candy Burnt Ends$10.99
Our Award Winning "Infamous" Double Smoked Beef Burnt Ends. If you haven't tried them, we suggest you do! Limited supply runs out daily.
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$12.49
Buttermilk brine overnight, then fried and served with habanero rach dressing, honey mustard sauce & corn bread.
Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon$8.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
Twisted Wings Food Truck image

 

Twisted Wings Food Truck

4305 31 ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
7pc Wings COMBO$13.75
Extra Sauce$1.50
Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets$5.99
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand-cut Fries$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
Chicken Yeero$8.95
Mixed Plate for 2$34.50
BLEND ASTORIA image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churrasco$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
Bistec de Pollo
Pan seared chicken cutlet breast in a lime marinade. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Tacuba - Astoria image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos de camaron$14.00
Rice and Beans$5.00
Enchiladas
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar image

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wild Boar Lasagna$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
Salsiccia Pizza$18.00
house made pork sausage ,cherry tomato, tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone
8oz Trattoria Burger$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
Poke Burrito image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hawaiian Classic
ahi tuna - green & sweet onion - cucumber - chili flakes - sesame seeds - roasted sesame oil - Hawaiian salt - classic sauce - seaweed salad - crab salad
Coke$1.50
Miso Soup$2.50
Best Pizza Shop image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Best Pizza Shop

3220 34th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Red$11.50
Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce
Crispy Gnocchi Pizza$30.00
Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO BURRITO$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
POBLANO PEPPER TACO$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
Cornicello image

 

Cornicello

25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Penne Ziti Ala Vodka$20.00
Fresh handmade pasta tossed in Vodka sauce, cooked down with cream, onions, Sicilian oregano and thyme. Baked with parmesan on top. Garnished with basil. Gluten free available in Garganelli
Garganelli ala Norma$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
Focaccia Bread$3.00
4 pcs fresh made, cold fermented focaccia bread
Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
Chicken Fiesta (Copy)$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
Create Your Own Salad$9.99
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Vecina Bandeja$24.00
White rice, red beans, sweet plantains, grilled steak, chorizo, chicharron, fried egg & avocado
Paisa Bandeja$21.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
Sancocho De Res Completo$9.95
Beef Stew served with rice & tostones
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Chicken (GF)$29.00
pastured breast, wing, thigh, drumstick, with your choice of side (gluten and soy free, contains dairy)
Grilled Beyond Burger$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
The Todman Avenue$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Louisiana Shrimp Po-Boy$17.00
Fried shrimp with remoulade sauce, lemon dill, and topped with hot sauce / lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with fries
Bubba's Mac & Cheese$10.00
Mac with melted cheddar, gruyere & mascarpone cheese, topped with additional cheddar
Cajun Caesar Salad$15.00
With Cajun Caesar dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions croutons & parmesan cheese
Pita Pan image

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$10.95
Your Choice of protein, 2 sides and a sauce
3 Soulvlaki Sticks$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
Slice - Astoria Broadway image

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmigiana Entrees$14.00
Seasoned chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and tomato gravy served with spaghetti. add $1 for vodka sauce sub
Buffalo Wings$9.00
8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks
NYC's Best Sicilian Pie$19.00
Truly The Best Sicilian in NYC! Thick and airy, topped with slow cooked sauce, Grande Mozzarella, and Romano cheese. It's so nice, you're sure to order it twice.
Kilo image

 

Kilo

31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salgadinhos$9.00
brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo
X Picanha$18.00
slice top sirloin ,mozzarella cheese, vinaigrette, mayo
Ribeye Steak$34.00
grill ribeye served w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Fresco's Cantina image

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bistec Encebollado (Steak n' Onions)$15.00
Grilled Skirt Steak/Caramelized Onions/Tropical Chimichurri
Quesadilla
12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.
Pollo Robado (Chicken)$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
Enthaice Thai Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Enthaice Thai Kitchen

3320 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.2 (2120 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Curry puff$7.95
Minced chicken, potato mixed pea & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
Pad Khee Mao
Stir fried flat noodle with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string beans, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper
Chicken Wing$8.95
Marinated Thai Style Chicken wing in Chef’s special sauce
Tufino Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tufino Pizzeria

36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.2 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farro Salad$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
3308 Eats N Drinks image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3308 Eats N Drinks

3308 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3308 Burger$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, 3308 secret sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
Pork Buns (2)$8.00
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, hoisin
33-21 31st Ave image

 

33-21 31st Ave

33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
23-01 31st Street image

 

23-01 31st Street

23-01 31st Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Niko's Souvlaki image

 

Niko's Souvlaki

19-33 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Nuggets$9.00
Pan-fried chicken nuggets with Niko's sauce.
Bareburger Gift Card image

 

Bareburger Gift Card

31-01 Vernon Blvd., Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

34-02 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (493 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
