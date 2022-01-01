Astoria restaurants you'll love
Katch
31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
|*California Wrap
|$13.00
|Traditional Wings
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Slice Astoria 30th ave
37-08 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
|Mozzarella Balls
|$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
|Pasta Your Way
|$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
Rosatoro
35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|TRES LECHES
|$8.00
|LOMO SALTADO
|$26.00
|ARROZ CON MARISCO
|$26.00
PIZZA • SALADS
Rizzo's Pizza
3013 Steinway St, Astoria
|Popular items
|Square Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
|Garlic Kots
|$2.00
Extra fluffy knots, tossed with fresh garlic, chopped parsley, a blend of grated cheeses and a touch of extra virgin olive oil.
|Round Cheese Pizza
Rizzo's classic thin crust round pie with sauce, blend of grated cheeses, lightly topped with aged mozzarella.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Meat Candy Burnt Ends
|$10.99
Our Award Winning "Infamous" Double Smoked Beef Burnt Ends. If you haven't tried them, we suggest you do! Limited supply runs out daily.
|Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
|$12.49
Buttermilk brine overnight, then fried and served with habanero rach dressing, honey mustard sauce & corn bread.
|Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon
|$8.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
Twisted Wings Food Truck
4305 31 ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|7pc Wings COMBO
|$13.75
|Extra Sauce
|$1.50
|Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets
|$5.99
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Hand-cut Fries
|$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
|Chicken Yeero
|$8.95
|Mixed Plate for 2
|$34.50
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Churrasco
|$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
|Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
|Bistec de Pollo
Pan seared chicken cutlet breast in a lime marinade. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Popular items
|Tacos de camaron
|$14.00
|Rice and Beans
|$5.00
|Enchiladas
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Popular items
|Wild Boar Lasagna
|$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
|Salsiccia Pizza
|$18.00
house made pork sausage ,cherry tomato, tomato sauce, mozzarella & provolone
|8oz Trattoria Burger
|$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Hawaiian Classic
ahi tuna - green & sweet onion - cucumber - chili flakes - sesame seeds - roasted sesame oil - Hawaiian salt - classic sauce - seaweed salad - crab salad
|Coke
|$1.50
|Miso Soup
|$2.50
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Best Pizza Shop
3220 34th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|House Red
|$11.50
Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
|Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce
|Crispy Gnocchi Pizza
|$30.00
Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|POLLO ASADO TACO
|$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|POLLO BURRITO
|$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
|POBLANO PEPPER TACO
|$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
Cornicello
25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Baked Penne Ziti Ala Vodka
|$20.00
Fresh handmade pasta tossed in Vodka sauce, cooked down with cream, onions, Sicilian oregano and thyme. Baked with parmesan on top. Garnished with basil. Gluten free available in Garganelli
|Garganelli ala Norma
|$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
|Focaccia Bread
|$3.00
4 pcs fresh made, cold fermented focaccia bread
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
|Chicken Fiesta (Copy)
|$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
|Create Your Own Salad
|$9.99
La Vecina
3066 Steinway St, Astoria
|Popular items
|Vecina Bandeja
|$24.00
White rice, red beans, sweet plantains, grilled steak, chorizo, chicharron, fried egg & avocado
|Paisa Bandeja
|$21.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
|Sancocho De Res Completo
|$9.95
Beef Stew served with rice & tostones
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Fried Chicken (GF)
|$29.00
pastured breast, wing, thigh, drumstick, with your choice of side (gluten and soy free, contains dairy)
|Grilled Beyond Burger
|$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
|The Todman Avenue
|$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Louisiana Shrimp Po-Boy
|$17.00
Fried shrimp with remoulade sauce, lemon dill, and topped with hot sauce / lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun with fries
|Bubba's Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Mac with melted cheddar, gruyere & mascarpone cheese, topped with additional cheddar
|Cajun Caesar Salad
|$15.00
With Cajun Caesar dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions croutons & parmesan cheese
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$10.95
Your Choice of protein, 2 sides and a sauce
|3 Soulvlaki Sticks
|$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
Slice - Astoria Broadway
3812 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmigiana Entrees
|$14.00
Seasoned chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella and tomato gravy served with spaghetti. add $1 for vodka sauce sub
|Buffalo Wings
|$9.00
8 Jumbo Wings Tossed In Choice Of Mild, Medium, Hot, BBQ Or Honey Garlic Sauce. Served w/ Blue Cheese Dressing & Celery Sticks
|NYC's Best Sicilian Pie
|$19.00
Truly The Best Sicilian in NYC! Thick and airy, topped with slow cooked sauce, Grande Mozzarella, and Romano cheese. It's so nice, you're sure to order it twice.
Kilo
31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Salgadinhos
|$9.00
brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo
|X Picanha
|$18.00
slice top sirloin ,mozzarella cheese, vinaigrette, mayo
|Ribeye Steak
|$34.00
grill ribeye served w/ roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Bistec Encebollado (Steak n' Onions)
|$15.00
Grilled Skirt Steak/Caramelized Onions/Tropical Chimichurri
|Quesadilla
12 inch Flour Tortilla filled with with our Three Cheese Blend and your filling of choice.
|Pollo Robado (Chicken)
|$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
3320 31st Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Curry puff
|$7.95
Minced chicken, potato mixed pea & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
|Pad Khee Mao
Stir fried flat noodle with egg, basil, onion, carrot, string beans, bamboo shoot, Thai chili & bell pepper
|Chicken Wing
|$8.95
Marinated Thai Style Chicken wing in Chef’s special sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tufino Pizzeria
36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Farro Salad
|$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
|Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza
|$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
3308 Eats N Drinks
3308 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|3308 Burger
|$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, 3308 secret sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
|Pork Buns (2)
|$8.00
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, hoisin
