Astoria restaurants you'll love

Astoria restaurants
Katch image

 

Katch

31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria

Boneless Wings$12.00
*California Wrap$13.00
Traditional Wings$11.00
Slice Astoria 30th ave image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Slice Astoria 30th ave

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)
Mozzarella Balls$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
Pasta Your Way$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Rosatoro image

 

Rosatoro

35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

TALLARIN VERDE (SOLO)$10.00
2 x Green sauces$2.50
PASSION FRUIT JUICE$3.50
Rizzo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rizzo's Pizza

3013 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
Forzuta
Sausage, bell pepper, red onion, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Square Cheese Pizza$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
Crispy Smashed Potatoes$5.00
Crispy smashed potato fritters tossed with parsley, Parmesan and black pepper, served with a side of chilli aioli.
Butcher Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Meat Candy Burnt Ends$10.99
Our Award Winning Double Smoked morsels of goodness! Smoked for over 16 hours, developed in Kansas City, Missouri and perfected in Astoria, New York. Hurry up and order because we always run out!
Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon$8.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter$5.99
Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.
Twisted Wings Food Truck image

 

Twisted Wings Food Truck

4305 31 ave, Astoria

7pc Wings COMBO$13.75
Extra Sauce$1.50
Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets$5.99
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

Hand-cut Fries$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
Grilled Shrimp$6.50
Chicken Souvlaki$4.00
BLEND ASTORIA image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

Churrasco$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Arepa Cups$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
Tacuba - Astoria image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

Enchiladas
Elote$6.00
Nachos pollo$14.00
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar image

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

8oz Trattoria Burger$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
Chicken Parm Hero$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
Wild Boar Lasagna$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
Poke Burrito image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

Poke Burrito

3707 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)
Salmon Shiso
Atlantic salmon - green and sweet onion - edamame - cucumber - sesame seeds - wasabi yuzu - seaweed salad - crab salad
Hawaiian Classic
ahi tuna - green & sweet onion - cucumber - chili flakes - sesame seeds - roasted sesame oil - Hawaiian salt - classic sauce - seaweed salad - crab salad
Poke My Way with 2 Proteins$10.99
Best Pizza Shop image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Best Pizza Shop

3220 34th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
House Red$11.50
Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce
Crispy Gnocchi Pizza$30.00
Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

POLLO BURRITO$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
POBLANO PEPPER TACO$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
POLLO ASADO TACO$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
Cornicello image

 

Cornicello

25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

Lil Mamas$8.00
4 cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone. Finished with cucumber and arugula. Served hot or cold
Garganelli ala Norma$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
Lasagna$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
Cobb Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
Chicken Fiesta (Copy)$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
Seasoned Fries$3.99
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Cachapa con Queso$7.00
Sweet corn arepa with melted fresh mozzarella
Paisa Bandeja$21.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
Cachapa$9.95
Build your Sweet corn arepa
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

The Todman Avenue$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
Fried Chicken (GF)$29.00
pastured breast, wing, thigh, drumstick, with your choice of side (gluten and soy free, contains dairy)
Grilled Beyond Burger$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
The French Quater Quesadilla$16.00
BBQ pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
Cajun Caesar Salad$15.00
With Cajun Caesar dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions croutons & parmesan cheese
Moonshine Chicken Fried Chicken$21.00
Breaded chicken breast, jalapeño cheddar cheese sauce on the side, mash&gravy and a moonshine roasted apple
Pita Pan image

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
3 Soulvlaki Sticks$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
2 Pork Gyro$9.95
2 Toasted Pitas Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Fries & Your Choice Of Sauce
Slice - Astoria Broadway image

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

Bread Sticks$6.00
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
Pasta Your Way$9.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Kilo image

 

Kilo

31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Salgadinhos$9.00
brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo
X Frango$15.00
Chicken ,mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo
Frango a parmigiana$21.00
breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted cheese. served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes
Fresco's Cantina image

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
Cantina Nachos$9.00
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
Fajita Platter$16.00
Sauteed pepper trio and onions (protein optional) served with corn tortillas accompanied by Cilantro rice and Cuban Black beans
Pollo Robado (Chicken)$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
Enthaice Thai Kitchen image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Enthaice Thai Kitchen

3320 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.2 (2120 reviews)
Curry puff$7.95
Minced chicken, potato mixed pea & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with peanut, bean sprout, scallion, egg, sweet radish & bean curd
Green Curry
Green curry paste with bamboo shoot, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, string beans, eggplant & basil in coconut milk
Tufino Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tufino Pizzeria

36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.2 (1227 reviews)
Farro Salad$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
3308 Eats N Drinks image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

3308 Eats N Drinks

3308 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
3308 Burger$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, 3308 secret sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
Pork Buns (2)$8.00
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, hoisin
33-21 31st Ave image

 

33-21 31st Ave

33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
23-01 31st Street image

 

23-01 31st Street

23-01 31st Street, Astoria

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Ample Hills Creamery image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Ample Hills Creamery

34-02 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (493 reviews)
Ice Cream Pint$10.00
The Grand image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Grand

37-01 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.9 (1315 reviews)
Taco Tumba image

 

Taco Tumba

30-10 Steinway St, astoria

