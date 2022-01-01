Astoria restaurants you'll love
Astoria's top cuisines
Must-try Astoria restaurants
Katch
31-19 Newtown Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$12.00
|*California Wrap
|$13.00
|Traditional Wings
|$11.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Slice Astoria 30th ave
37-08 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Mozzarella Balls
|$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
|Pasta Your Way
|$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Rosatoro
35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|TALLARIN VERDE (SOLO)
|$10.00
|2 x Green sauces
|$2.50
|PASSION FRUIT JUICE
|$3.50
PIZZA • SALADS
Rizzo's Pizza
3013 Steinway St, Astoria
|Popular items
|Forzuta
Sausage, bell pepper, red onion, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Square Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
|Crispy Smashed Potatoes
|$5.00
Crispy smashed potato fritters tossed with parsley, Parmesan and black pepper, served with a side of chilli aioli.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Meat Candy Burnt Ends
|$10.99
Our Award Winning Double Smoked morsels of goodness! Smoked for over 16 hours, developed in Kansas City, Missouri and perfected in Astoria, New York. Hurry up and order because we always run out!
|Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon
|$8.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
|Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter
|$5.99
Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.
Twisted Wings Food Truck
4305 31 ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|7pc Wings COMBO
|$13.75
|Extra Sauce
|$1.50
|Spicy Cheddar Corn Nuggets
|$5.99
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Hand-cut Fries
|$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
|Grilled Shrimp
|$6.50
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$4.00
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Churrasco
|$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
|Arepa Cups
|$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|Elote
|$6.00
|Nachos pollo
|$14.00
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Popular items
|8oz Trattoria Burger
|$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
|Chicken Parm Hero
|$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
|Wild Boar Lasagna
|$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE
Poke Burrito
3707 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Salmon Shiso
Atlantic salmon - green and sweet onion - edamame - cucumber - sesame seeds - wasabi yuzu - seaweed salad - crab salad
|Hawaiian Classic
ahi tuna - green & sweet onion - cucumber - chili flakes - sesame seeds - roasted sesame oil - Hawaiian salt - classic sauce - seaweed salad - crab salad
|Poke My Way with 2 Proteins
|$10.99
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Best Pizza Shop
3220 34th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|House Red
|$11.50
Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
|Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce
|Crispy Gnocchi Pizza
|$30.00
Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|POLLO BURRITO
|$12.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
|POBLANO PEPPER TACO
|$7.95
Two mushroom, bell pepper and refried bean stuffed poblano pepper tacos, topped with oaxaca cheese & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
|POLLO ASADO TACO
|$9.00
Two 24hr marinated grilled chicken tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla.
Cornicello
25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Lil Mamas
|$8.00
4 cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone. Finished with cucumber and arugula. Served hot or cold
|Garganelli ala Norma
|$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
|Lasagna
|$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cobb Salad
|$10.50
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, roasted turkey , bacon bites, avocado, hard boiled eggs & Mixed cheese
|Chicken Fiesta (Copy)
|$11.50
Crispy Chicken, Romaine, Jack & Cheddar cheeses, Fresh Corn, Tomatoes, Red Onions
& Tortilla Strips with Ranch Dressing
|Seasoned Fries
|$3.99
La Vecina
3066 Steinway St, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cachapa con Queso
|$7.00
Sweet corn arepa with melted fresh mozzarella
|Paisa Bandeja
|$21.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
|Cachapa
|$9.95
Build your Sweet corn arepa
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|The Todman Avenue
|$17.50
Grilled Mennela's chicken marinated in our house made asada, with cheddar, avocado, romaine, sliced fresh tomato, sliced red onion. (Gluten free prep is available.) Complete your meal with your choice of a side. (Halal)
|Fried Chicken (GF)
|$29.00
pastured breast, wing, thigh, drumstick, with your choice of side (gluten and soy free, contains dairy)
|Grilled Beyond Burger
|$20.00
Grilled Beyond Burger patty, grilled portobello mushroom, caramelized cippolini onions, bib lettuce. fresh tomato, red onion, vegan “cheesy viz” sauce, house made pickles, ciabatta (gluten free prep available)
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|The French Quater Quesadilla
|$16.00
BBQ pulled pork, melted cheddar cheese, and caramelized onions
|Cajun Caesar Salad
|$15.00
With Cajun Caesar dressing, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions croutons & parmesan cheese
|Moonshine Chicken Fried Chicken
|$21.00
Breaded chicken breast, jalapeño cheddar cheese sauce on the side, mash&gravy and a moonshine roasted apple
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|3 Soulvlaki Sticks
|$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
|2 Pork Gyro
|$9.95
2 Toasted Pitas Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Fries & Your Choice Of Sauce
Slice - Astoria Broadway
3812 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
|Pasta Your Way
|$9.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
Kilo
31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Salgadinhos
|$9.00
brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo
|X Frango
|$15.00
Chicken ,mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo
|Frango a parmigiana
|$21.00
breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted cheese. served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes
BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Fresco's Cantina
12-14 31st Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cantina Nachos
|$9.00
Crispy chips/Black beans, nacho cheese, sour cream/Guacamole/Fresh cilantro with choice of topping
|Fajita Platter
|$16.00
Sauteed pepper trio and onions (protein optional) served with corn tortillas accompanied by Cilantro rice and Cuban Black beans
|Pollo Robado (Chicken)
|$13.00
Grilled or Crispy Chicken/Lettuce/Chipotle Mayo/Cilantro Crema
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
Enthaice Thai Kitchen
3320 31st Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Curry puff
|$7.95
Minced chicken, potato mixed pea & carrot, onion in puff pastry with cucumber vinaigrette dip
|Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with peanut, bean sprout, scallion, egg, sweet radish & bean curd
|Green Curry
Green curry paste with bamboo shoot, zucchini, carrot, bell pepper, string beans, eggplant & basil in coconut milk
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tufino Pizzeria
36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Farro Salad
|$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
|Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza
|$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
3308 Eats N Drinks
3308 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|3308 Burger
|$17.00
8oz Angus Beef, 3308 secret sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brioche Bun
|Pork Buns (2)
|$8.00
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, hoisin
33-21 31st Ave
33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
23-01 31st Street
23-01 31st Street, Astoria
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Ample Hills Creamery
34-02 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Ice Cream Pint
|$10.00
- 2