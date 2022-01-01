Astoria burger restaurants you'll love

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Must-try burger restaurants in Astoria

Butcher Bar image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Meat Candy Burnt Ends$10.99
Our Award Winning Double Smoked morsels of goodness! Smoked for over 16 hours, developed in Kansas City, Missouri and perfected in Astoria, New York. Hurry up and order because we always run out!
Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon$8.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter$5.99
Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.
More about Butcher Bar
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hand-cut Fries$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
Grilled Shrimp$6.50
Chicken Souvlaki$4.00
More about SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
33-21 31st Ave image

 

33-21 31st Ave

33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 33-21 31st Ave
23-01 31st Street image

 

23-01 31st Street

23-01 31st Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 23-01 31st Street

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Astoria

Tacos

Quesadillas

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Buffalo Wings

Pies

Souvlaki

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston