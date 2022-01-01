Astoria burger restaurants you'll love
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Meat Candy Burnt Ends
|$10.99
Our Award Winning Double Smoked morsels of goodness! Smoked for over 16 hours, developed in Kansas City, Missouri and perfected in Astoria, New York. Hurry up and order because we always run out!
|Brussel Sprouts w/ Bacon
|$8.99
Fried Brussel Sprouts served with bacon and BBQ aioli.
|Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter
|$5.99
Freshly made daily and filled with corn kernels.
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Hand-cut Fries
|$5.50
Hand-Cut GPOD potatoes fried in Canola Oil. Vegan friendly.
(NO PEANUT OIL)
|Grilled Shrimp
|$6.50
|Chicken Souvlaki
|$4.00
33-21 31st Ave
33-21 31st Ave, Long Island City
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.