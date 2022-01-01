Astoria sandwich spots you'll love

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Astoria

Pita Pan image

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Soulvlaki Sticks$7.95
YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR PORK. SERVED WITH TZATZIKI SAUCE, A LEMON WEDGE, AND WARM PITA.
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Hand cut fresh fries. Seasoned with herbs and sea salt.
2 Pork Gyro$9.95
2 Toasted Pitas Stuffed With Slow Roasted Pork, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Fresh Cut Fries & Your Choice Of Sauce
More about Pita Pan
23-01 31st Street image

 

23-01 31st Street

23-01 31st Street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 23-01 31st Street

