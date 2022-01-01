Astoria Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Astoria
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
2102 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Popular items
|8oz Trattoria Burger
|$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
|Chicken Parm Hero
|$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
|Wild Boar Lasagna
|$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
More about Cornicello
Cornicello
25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Lil Mamas
|$8.00
4 cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone. Finished with cucumber and arugula. Served hot or cold
|Garganelli ala Norma
|$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
|Lasagna
|$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
More about Tufino Pizzeria
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tufino Pizzeria
36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Farro Salad
|$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
|Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza
|$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New
43-19 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|Grandma Slice
|$3.75
|Slice Regular Cheese Pizza
|$2.75
|Large Cheese 18"
|$17.50