Astoria Italian restaurants you'll love

Must-try Italian restaurants in Astoria

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar image

 

Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar

2102 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8oz Trattoria Burger$20.00
provolone, caramelized onions, fried rosemary & house made fries
Chicken Parm Hero$13.00
Fried Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce on a Hero.
Wild Boar Lasagna$20.00
wild boar & beef bolognese, ricotta. mozzarella, & grana padano
More about Vesta Trattoria And Wine Bar
Cornicello image

 

Cornicello

25-22 Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lil Mamas$8.00
4 cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone. Finished with cucumber and arugula. Served hot or cold
Garganelli ala Norma$18.00
Fresh handmade garganelli with marinara, fried eggplant, basil, parmesan, black pepper and ricotta salata
Lasagna$22.00
Fresh pasta sheets layered with bolognese, bechamel and vodka sauce, baked and finished with Parmesan
More about Cornicello
Tufino Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tufino Pizzeria

36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.2 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farro Salad$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
More about Tufino Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grandma Slice$3.75
Slice Regular Cheese Pizza$2.75
Large Cheese 18"$17.50
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • SALADS

Bella Donna Pizza Garden

37-05 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (94 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bella Donna Pizza Garden

