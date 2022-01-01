Astoria Latin American restaurants you'll love

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Astoria

Rosatoro image

 

Rosatoro

35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TALLARIN VERDE (SOLO)$10.00
2 x Green sauces$2.50
PASSION FRUIT JUICE$3.50
More about Rosatoro
BLEND ASTORIA image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Churrasco$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
Arepa Cups$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
More about BLEND ASTORIA
Tacuba - Astoria image

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Enchiladas
Elote$6.00
Nachos pollo$14.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cachapa con Queso$7.00
Sweet corn arepa with melted fresh mozzarella
Paisa Bandeja$21.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
Cachapa$9.95
Build your Sweet corn arepa
More about La Vecina
Kilo image

 

Kilo

31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salgadinhos$9.00
brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo
X Frango$15.00
Chicken ,mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo
Frango a parmigiana$21.00
breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted cheese. served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes
More about Kilo
Don Pollo image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN

Don Pollo

29-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.7 (256 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LOMO SALTADO$19.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
COMBO DON POLLO$42.00
Whole chicken
Chicken Chaufa
Avocado Salad
French fries W/ sliced Hot-Dog
Sweet Yellow plantains
BISTEC A LO POBRE$20.00
8oz Grilled steak served with white rice, sweet plantain, french fries and fried egg.
More about Don Pollo
Beans & Lager image

 

Antonio's

3301 36th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tostones Side$6.00
Smashed and fried yellow plantain.
Cubano Sandwhich$14.00
Roasted pork shoulder, sliced smoked ham, swiss cheese, house pickles, yellow mustard.
Arroz Side$5.00
More about Antonio's

