Astoria Latin American restaurants you'll love

Rosatoro
35-02 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|TALLARIN VERDE (SOLO)
|$10.00
|2 x Green sauces
|$2.50
|PASSION FRUIT JUICE
|$3.50
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Popular items
|Churrasco
|$12.95
6 oz. grilled skirt steak. Served with rice, beans and sweet plantains.
|Arepa Cups
|$10.00
Sweet corn cakes with braised beef short rib, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo and guacamole.
|Chicken Chaufa
Peruvian fried rice, chicken, mango beurre blanc and tostones.
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Popular items
|Enchiladas
|Elote
|$6.00
|Nachos pollo
|$14.00
La Vecina
3066 Steinway St, Astoria
|Popular items
|Cachapa con Queso
|$7.00
Sweet corn arepa with melted fresh mozzarella
|Paisa Bandeja
|$21.00
A traditional combination of flavors that brings you to our motherland.
White rice, Chicharron, Grilled streak, Sweet Plantains, Fried Egg, & Red Beans
|Cachapa
|$9.95
Build your Sweet corn arepa
Kilo
31-27 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Popular items
|Salgadinhos
|$9.00
brazilian hors d oeuvres - Coxinha de frango or Bolinho de bacalhau or Quibe or Pastel de carne/ Queijo
|X Frango
|$15.00
Chicken ,mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, potato sticks, mayo
|Frango a parmigiana
|$21.00
breaded chicken breast topped with tomato sauce & melted cheese. served w/ mixed veggies and mashed potatoes
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN
Don Pollo
29-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Popular items
|LOMO SALTADO
|$19.00
Peruvian Stir-Fried Sautéed beef, tomatoes and onions, served with fries & white rice.
|COMBO DON POLLO
|$42.00
Whole chicken
Chicken Chaufa
Avocado Salad
French fries W/ sliced Hot-Dog
Sweet Yellow plantains
|BISTEC A LO POBRE
|$20.00
8oz Grilled steak served with white rice, sweet plantain, french fries and fried egg.