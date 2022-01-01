Astoria pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Astoria

Slice Astoria 30th ave image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Slice Astoria 30th ave

37-08 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.4 (458 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozzarella Balls$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
Pasta Your Way$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
More about Slice Astoria 30th ave
Rizzo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Rizzo's Pizza

3013 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.3 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Forzuta
Sausage, bell pepper, red onion, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Square Cheese Pizza$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
Crispy Smashed Potatoes$5.00
Crispy smashed potato fritters tossed with parsley, Parmesan and black pepper, served with a side of chilli aioli.
More about Rizzo's Pizza
Best Pizza Shop image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Best Pizza Shop

3220 34th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Red$11.50
Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders$10.00
Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce
Crispy Gnocchi Pizza$30.00
Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust
More about Best Pizza Shop
Slice - Astoria Broadway image

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bread Sticks$6.00
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
Pasta Your Way$9.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
NY Style Pie$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
More about Slice - Astoria Broadway
Tufino Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Tufino Pizzeria

36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.2 (1227 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Farro Salad$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte
More about Tufino Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Grandma Slice$3.75
Slice Regular Cheese Pizza$2.75
Large Cheese 18"$17.50
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

