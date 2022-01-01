Astoria pizza restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Slice Astoria 30th ave
37-08 30th Ave, Astoria
|Mozzarella Balls
|$8.00
8 seasoned and lightly-fried mozzarella balls.
|Pasta Your Way
|$5.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
PIZZA • SALADS
Rizzo's Pizza
3013 Steinway St, Astoria
|Forzuta
Sausage, bell pepper, red onion, sauce and mozzarella cheese.
|Square Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Rizzo's thin crust square pie with bold bursts of sauce, parmigiano, and Romano cheeses and slices of creamy mozzarella.
|Crispy Smashed Potatoes
|$5.00
Crispy smashed potato fritters tossed with parsley, Parmesan and black pepper, served with a side of chilli aioli.
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Best Pizza Shop
3220 34th Ave, Astoria
|House Red
|$11.50
Grande Mozzarella,Tomato Sauce
|Buttermilk Basil Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Boneless fried tenders with side of Buffalo Sauce
|Crispy Gnocchi Pizza
|$30.00
Crispy Gnocchi tossed in pesto, with grande mozzarella on our Organic Crust
Slice - Astoria Broadway
3812 Broadway, Astoria
|Bread Sticks
|$6.00
Freshly baked and topped with extra virgin olive oil, herbs and cheese.
|Pasta Your Way
|$9.00
Custom pasta with your choice of sauce served with a breadstick
|NY Style Pie
|$18.00
Classic NY thin crust pie with mozzarella, ny style sauce. This is the one that made us famous
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Tufino Pizzeria
36-08 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Farro Salad
|$13.50
Arugula, farro, ricotta salata, olives, raisins, pinenuts, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette
|Prosciutto E Arugula Pizza
|$20.50
Prosciutto, arugula, parm shavings, lemon juice and truffle oil, Italian tomato sauce, fior di latte