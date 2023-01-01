Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Antipasto salad in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve antipasto salad

Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Antipasto Salad$10.95
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Gino's Antipasto Salad$11.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

