Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef patties in Astoria

Go
Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve beef patties

Dino's Pizzeria image

 

Dino's Pizzeria

30-01 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Patties$3.50
More about Dino's Pizzeria
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Patty w/ Cheese$4.25
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New - Ginos Pizzza at Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Astoria

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Rolls

Chili

Garlic Knots

Pies

Cannolis

Flan

Skirt Steaks

Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1854 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (923 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (393 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston