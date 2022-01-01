Beef short ribs in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve beef short ribs
The Thirsty Koala
35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF)
|$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Fresh Guacamole
|$13.95
Fresh made daily, chiles toreado, onions,
cilantro add esquites $3, Chicharron $3 (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
|Quesadilla Steak
|$17.95
Home made corn tortillas, queso Oaxaca, chile arbol salsa, spinach, roasted corn, rajas, crema (GLUTEN FREE)
|Enchilada Mole
|$24.95
Chicken, Oaxaca mole, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro.
(GLUTEN FREE)