Beef short ribs in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Item pic

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Barbacoa Tacos (GF)$20.00
Four pastured beef short rib tacos, cooked low and slow barbacoa style with the right amount of heat, sweet and smoky, on artisanal soft corn tortillas, fresh cabbage, pico de gallo, guacamole, caramelized cippolini onions, radish,, house made coriander aioli,, fresh cilantro and limes
More about The Thirsty Koala
Restaurant banner

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Guacamole$13.95
Fresh made daily, chiles toreado, onions,
cilantro add esquites $3, Chicharron $3 (GLUTEN FREE, VEGAN, VEGETARIAN)
Quesadilla Steak$17.95
Home made corn tortillas, queso Oaxaca, chile arbol salsa, spinach, roasted corn, rajas, crema (GLUTEN FREE)
Enchilada Mole$24.95
Chicken, Oaxaca mole, queso fresco, crema, onions, cilantro.
(GLUTEN FREE)
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

