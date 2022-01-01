Brisket in Astoria

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Blue Plate Special$12.99
Our 12 hour smoked Beef Brisket pulled and sauced and served with your choice of 2 sides.
Brisket Hash$7.99
Chopped 12 hour Smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions. Smothered in WHite Country Gravy.
Brisket Hash Platter$21.49
Chopped, 12 hour smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Smothered in Sausage Gravy w/ a Country Fried Egg on top. Served w/ mixed greens & toast.
The Thirsty Koala image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Pastured Steak and Brisket Beef Hamburger (Halal, Can be Prepped GF)$13.50
