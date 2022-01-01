Brisket in Astoria
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Brisket Blue Plate Special
|$12.99
Our 12 hour smoked Beef Brisket pulled and sauced and served with your choice of 2 sides.
|Brisket Hash
|$7.99
Chopped 12 hour Smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions. Smothered in WHite Country Gravy.
|Brisket Hash Platter
|$21.49
Chopped, 12 hour smoked Brisket w/ Diced Potatoes, Peppers, Onions, Smothered in Sausage Gravy w/ a Country Fried Egg on top. Served w/ mixed greens & toast.