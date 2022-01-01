Burritos in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve burritos
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|CARNITAS BURRITO
|$12.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
|BIRRIA BURRITO
|$16.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
|LUNCH BURRITOS
|$14.99
Lunch Special Choice of tortilla soup or house salad. Choice of Agua Fresca or Bottled Water. Choice of Protien Carne Asada, Pollo Asado , Quinoa Shrimp , Poblano Perpper, or Al Pastor server with cilanto rice , refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallom and guac.
More about Pita Pan
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Greek Burrito
|$11.95
Pork gyro, rice pilaf, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, tzatziki sauce, and chipotle aioli. Choice of fries or side salad.
More about Calexico - Astoria
Calexico - Astoria
32-07 30th Avenue, Astoria
|Cali-Style Bean Burrito
|$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).