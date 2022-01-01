Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve burritos

La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNITAS BURRITO$12.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
BIRRIA BURRITO$16.00
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
LUNCH BURRITOS$14.99
Lunch Special Choice of tortilla soup or house salad. Choice of Agua Fresca or Bottled Water. Choice of Protien Carne Asada, Pollo Asado , Quinoa Shrimp , Poblano Perpper, or Al Pastor server with cilanto rice , refried beans, queso fresco, pico de gallom and guac.
Pita Pan image

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Burrito$11.95
Pork gyro, rice pilaf, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, tzatziki sauce, and chipotle aioli. Choice of fries or side salad.
Restaurant banner

 

Calexico - Astoria

32-07 30th Avenue, Astoria

No reviews yet
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
