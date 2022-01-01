Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Astoria restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Butcher Bar

37-10 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (1438 reviews)
Takeout
Grandma's Apple Cake$7.99
Our Grandma's secret recipe. A mix of pound cake and apple pie. YUMMY!
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR image

 

SVL SOUVLAKI BAR

30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Karidopita (Walnut Cake)$6.50
Item pic

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Warm Chocolate Cake$8.00
Warm Chocolate Cake with ice Cream
Local Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Local Kitchen

3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (70 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NY Style Cheese Cake$4.99
Chocolate Fudge Cake$4.99
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Bubbas Crab Cakes$17.95
Drizzled with remoulade sauce
Carrot Cake image

PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL

Pita Pan

37-15 30th Ave, Astoria

Avg 3.7 (64 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
*CONTAINS WALNUTS
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$4.95
