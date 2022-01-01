Cake in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve cake
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Butcher Bar
37-10 30th Ave, Astoria
|Grandma's Apple Cake
|$7.99
Our Grandma's secret recipe. A mix of pound cake and apple pie. YUMMY!
SVL SOUVLAKI BAR
30-18B Astoria Blvd, Astoria
|Karidopita (Walnut Cake)
|$6.50
BLEND ASTORIA
3717 30th Ave, Astoria
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Warm Chocolate Cake with ice Cream
|Warm Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Warm Chocolate Cake with ice Cream
SMOOTHIES • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Local Kitchen
3507 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|NY Style Cheese Cake
|$4.99
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$4.99
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bubba's Bistro
31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria
|Bubbas Crab Cakes
|$17.95
Drizzled with remoulade sauce
PITAS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • GYROS • SALADS • FALAFEL
Pita Pan
37-15 30th Ave, Astoria
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
*CONTAINS WALNUTS