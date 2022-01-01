Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve calamari

BLEND ASTORIA image

 

BLEND ASTORIA

3717 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Blend$14.00
More about BLEND ASTORIA
b3a41e77-8b08-4f20-8faf-64904c2fd70d image

 

The Thirsty Koala

35-12 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Fried Calamari$18.00
sweet chili, Thai basil yoghurt, lemon (gluten, dairy and soy free)
Crispy Fried Calamari (GF)$18.00
Floured squid tubes and tentacles, flash fried and served with sweet chili, Thai basil yoghurt, and fresh lemon (gluten free)
More about The Thirsty Koala
Bubba's Bistro image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bubba's Bistro

31-13A Ditmars Blvd, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
Takeout
Basket Of Lemon Pepper Fried Calamari$16.75
Fried Calamari dusted with lemon pepper, served with marinara sauce
More about Bubba's Bistro
Item pic

 

Slice - Astoria Broadway

3812 Broadway, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$10.00
Crispy Squid Served w/ Spicy Fra Diavolo Sauce
More about Slice - Astoria Broadway
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

43-19 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (639 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Calamari$14.95
More about Gino's Pizzeria & Restaurant - New

