Carne asada in Astoria

Astoria restaurants
Toast

Astoria restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

 

Tacuba - Astoria

35 01 36th street, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne asada$30.00
Tacos carne asada$15.00
Queso Fundido Carne Asada$15.00
More about Tacuba - Astoria
La Tiendita Taqueria image

 

La Tiendita Taqueria

3706 30th Ave, Astoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA$13.50
CARNE ASADA TACO$10.25
Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$14.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
More about La Tiendita Taqueria
Banner pic

 

Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine

35-03 Broadway, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Side$17.95
Marinated grilled carne asada.
More about Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
La Vecina image

 

La Vecina

3066 Steinway St, Astoria

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada - Grilled Steak$18.00
More about La Vecina
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Fresco's Cantina

12-14 31st Ave, Astoria

Avg 4.6 (962 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada (Steak)$32.00
Tamarind Marinated grilled skirt steak - served with Peruvian cilantro rice, Cuban black beans, fried sweet plantains and our Tropical chimichurri sauce
More about Fresco's Cantina

