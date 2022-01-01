Carne asada in Astoria
Astoria restaurants that serve carne asada
Tacuba - Astoria
35 01 36th street, Astoria
|Carne asada
|$30.00
|Tacos carne asada
|$15.00
|Queso Fundido Carne Asada
|$15.00
La Tiendita Taqueria
3706 30th Ave, Astoria
|CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA
|$13.50
|CARNE ASADA TACO
|$10.25
Two 48hr marinated grilled flank steak tacos, guacamole, diced yellow onion & fresh cilantro. Served with house-made corn tortilla
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$14.50
Cilantro rice, refried beans, guacamole, yellow corn, pico de gallo, oaxaca cheese, romaine lettuce on a flour tortilla. Served with house-made sour cream on a flour tortilla.
Ruta Oaxaca Mexican Cuisine
35-03 Broadway, Astoria
|Carne Asada Side
|$17.95
Marinated grilled carne asada.